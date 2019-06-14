Last updated:

This guide will show you the versions of different devices compatible with the latest versions of the ExpressVPN app. The latest app versions come with security and privacy enhancements but may not be compatible with older device versions.

Windows
Mac
Android
iOS
Linux
Routers

Windows

The ExpressVPN Windows app requires Windows 7 or above to run. Find which version of Windows you are using.

If you are using Windows 7 or above, use the ExpressVPN Windows app.

If you are using Windows Vista or below:

Mac

The ExpressVPN Mac app requires macOS 10.13 or above.

Find which version of Mac you are using.

If you are using macOS 10.13 or above, use the ExpressVPN Mac app. If you are using macOS 10.12 or below, upgrade to macOS 10.13 or above.

If you cannot update your Mac OS X 10.11 or macOS 10.12: You can still download or update the ExpressVPN app on your device. However, it will only include major security updates and will not have any new features that are released to the latest version of ExpressVPN for Mac.

If you cannot update your Mac OS X 10.10 or below: Use the OpenVPN or L2TP manual configurations.

Android

The ExpressVPN Android app requires Android 5 or above to run. Find which version of Android you are using.

If you are using Android 5 or above, use the ExpressVPN Android app.

If you are using Android 4.4 or below:

iOS

The ExpressVPN iOS app requires iOS 12 or above to run. Find which version of iOS you are using.

If you are using a compatible version of iOS, use the ExpressVPN iOS app.

If you are using iOS 11 or below:

  • Update your iOS to download the latest version of the app, or
  • If you are unable to update your iOS, use the L2TP manual configuration
Important: L2TP provides no security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Linux

The ExpressVPN Linux app is compatible with these Linux distro versions:

Routers

ExpressVPN for routers is compatible with the following router models:

  • RT-AC68U (up to v3)
  • RT-AC87U
  • RT-AC56R
  • RT-AC56S
  • RT-AC56U

  • Linksys EA6200
  • Linksys WRT1200AC
  • Linksys WRT1900AC 13J1
  • Linksys WRT1900AC 13J2
  • Linksys WRT1900ACS
  • Linksys WRT1900ACS V2
  • Linksys WRT3200ACM
  • Linksys WRT32X

  • Netgear R6300v2
  • Netgear R6700v3
  • Netgear R6400v2
  • Netgear Nighthawk R7000
  • Netgear Nighthawk R7000P

If your router is not compatible with ExpressVPN, see a list of routers that can use ExpressVPN’s manual configurations.

