Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you the versions of different devices compatible with the latest versions of the ExpressVPN app. The latest app versions come with security and privacy enhancements but may not be compatible with older device versions.

Jump to… Windows

Mac

Android

iOS

Linux

Routers

Windows

The ExpressVPN Windows app requires Windows 7 or above to run. Find which version of Windows you are using.

If you are using Windows 7 or above, use the ExpressVPN Windows app.

If you are using Windows Vista or below:

Update your version of Windows, or

If you are unable to update your Windows version, use the OpenVPN manual configuration

Need help?

Back to top

Mac

The ExpressVPN Mac app requires macOS 10.13 or above.

Find which version of Mac you are using.

If you are using macOS 10.13 or above, use the ExpressVPN Mac app. If you are using macOS 10.12 or below, upgrade to macOS 10.13 or above.

If you cannot update your Mac OS X 10.11 or macOS 10.12: You can still download or update the ExpressVPN app on your device. However, it will only include major security updates and will not have any new features that are released to the latest version of ExpressVPN for Mac.

If you cannot update your Mac OS X 10.10 or below: Use the OpenVPN or L2TP manual configurations.

Need help?

Back to top

Android

The ExpressVPN Android app requires Android 5 or above to run. Find which version of Android you are using.

If you are using Android 5 or above, use the ExpressVPN Android app.

If you are using Android 4.4 or below:

Update your version of Android, or

If you are unable to update your Android version, use the OpenVPN manual configuration

Need help?

Back to top

iOS

The ExpressVPN iOS app requires iOS 12 or above to run. Find which version of iOS you are using.

If you are using a compatible version of iOS, use the ExpressVPN iOS app.

If you are using iOS 11 or below:

Update your iOS to download the latest version of the app, or

If you are unable to update your iOS, use the L2TP manual configuration

Important: L2TP provides no security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Need help?

Back to top

Linux

The ExpressVPN Linux app is compatible with these Linux distro versions:

Ubuntu: All LTS and interim releases currently supported by Ubuntu’s standard support window

Debian: 9 (Stretch) and 10 (Buster)

Fedora: 34

Arch: Latest rolling release

Raspberry Pi (armhf): 9 (Stretch) and 10 (Buster)

Mint: Linux Mint 20.1 and Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4

Need help?

Back to top

Routers

ExpressVPN for routers is compatible with the following router models:

Asus

RT-AC68U (up to v3)

RT-AC87U

RT-AC56R

RT-AC56S

RT-AC56U

Linksys

Netgear

Netgear R6300v2

Netgear R6700v3

Netgear R6400v2

Netgear Nighthawk R7000

Netgear Nighthawk R7000P

If your router is not compatible with ExpressVPN, see a list of routers that can use ExpressVPN’s manual configurations.

Need help?

Back to top