Want ExpressVPN on your Mac? Get the App for Mac

Too frustrated to read this page? Talk to a Human

ExpressVPN is reducing app support for Mac OS X 10.11 and macOS 10.12 starting from May 10, 2022. After this date, the app version for Mac OS X 10.11 or macOS 10.12 will not receive updates for any new features, although it will continue to receive major security updates.

Note: ExpressVPN no longer supports Mac OS X 10.10 and below. You can still download ExpressVPN on Mac OS X 10.11 and macOS 10.12; however, the app version you will receive will have limited support, as described above.

To continue receiving security and feature updates on ExpressVPN for Mac, upgrade the operating system on your Apple computer and download the latest ExpressVPN app for Mac:

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top