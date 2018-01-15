What can a VPN do? Show Me

This guide will show you how to update to the latest version of ExpressVPN. Regular updates ensure the app on your device has the latest functionality and security upgrades.

Note: There is no need to uninstall the app before updating it on your device.

Update the ExpressVPN app on Windows or Mac

When an app update is available to you, you will see a banner at the top of the app screen. Follow these steps to update the app:

Click Update Now or Download Now. On the ExpressVPN website, click Download on the right. Follow the instructions.

If you do not see a banner that prompts you to update the app, you are already using the latest app version available to you. If you want to make sure you are using the latest version available to you, you can download the app on the website:

Update the ExpressVPN app on iOS

By default, the app will automatically update to the latest version available to you.

You can also manually check to see if an update is available to you:

Open the App Store. Search for ExpressVPN. If an update is available to you, you will see the Update button. Tap Update.

If you are unable to update the app:

Refer to the Apple support article, or

Check if you are using the same Apple ID that you previously used to download ExpressVPN. To update any iOS app, you must use the same Apple ID that you previously used to update the app.

Update the ExpressVPN app on Android

If you previously downloaded ExpressVPN via the Google Play Store or an equivalent app store on your device, it will automatically update to the latest version available to you by default.

You can also manually check to see if an update is available to you:

Open the app store on your device. Search for ExpressVPN. If an update is available to you, you will see the Update button. Tap Update.

If you previously installed ExpressVPN using the APK file, you will have to update it manually by installing the latest version of the APK available on the ExpressVPN website.

Update the ExpressVPN app on Linux

When an app update is available, you will see the message “a new version is available” in Terminal. Follow the link there to update the app.

You can also manually check if your app is using the latest version:

Check the latest Linux app version. Run the following command to check your current app version:

expressvpn -version If the app on your device is not up-to-date, download the latest app version.

Update ExpressVPN on routers

If your router is using:

ExpressVPN 2.7.0 or above: It automatically updates every day at 4 a.m. local time (if an update is available).

ExpressVPN 2.6.6 or below: It does not automatically update to the latest version. You will have to update it manually.

Update the ExpressVPN browser extension

The ExpressVPN browser extension will automatically update when an update is available.

