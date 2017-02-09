To use our apps and configurations, please sign up for an ExpressVPN account first.

This guide will show you how to renew your ExpressVPN subscription.

Subscriptions purchased with certain payment methods, such as credit card, PayPal, Apple in-app purchases, and Google Play in-app purchases, will automatically renew by default.

Subscriptions purchased with a credit card or PayPal

By default, subscriptions purchased with a credit card or PayPal will automatically renew when the current subscription ends. If you previously disabled auto-renewal, you can enable it in your account dashboard.

If your subscription is about to end, you can manually renew your subscription (using any payment method except Bitcoin) by following these steps:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Select Renew now. (You will see the Renew now button only if your subscription is ending soon.) Choose a plan and payment method. Select Order Now.

If your subscription has ended, you can renew your subscription (using any payment method except Bitcoin) by following these steps:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Select Buy a New Subscription. Choose a plan and payment method. Select Order Now.

Subscriptions purchased with Paymentwall or Bitcoin

Subscriptions purchased with Paymentwall or Bitcoin will not renew automatically.

If your subscription is about to end, you can manually renew your subscription (using any payment method except Bitcoin) by following these steps:

If your subscription has ended, you can renew your subscription (using any payment method except Bitcoin) by following these steps:

Payments with Bitcoin

You can use Bitcoin as your payment method to:

Purchase a new ExpressVPN account, or

Renew your existing subscription

You cannot use Bitcoin to buy another subscription under the same account. To buy another subscription under the same account, use a credit card, PayPal, or Paymentwall.

You can renew your subscription with Bitcoin regardless of how you paid for your existing subscription. However, you must wait for the subscription to end first. To renew your subscription with Bitcoin:

After the subscription has ended, go to the order page. Make sure you are signed out of your account. Select a plan and Bitcoin as your payment method. Enter the same email address you used to sign up for your account. Select Continue to BitPay.

Subscriptions via Apple in-app purchases

Subscriptions purchased via the App Store will automatically renew after your current subscription ends.

Learn more subscriptions via the App Store in-app purchases.

Subscriptions via Google Play Store in-app purchases

Subscriptions purchased via the Google Play Store will automatically renew after your current subscription ends.

Learn about subscriptions via the Play Store in-app purchases.

