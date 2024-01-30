About our subscription renewal prices
These terms and conditions apply for purchases of ExpressVPN’s plans.
Displayed prices on the order page include an introductory discount and are applicable to the first term of each plan. When that initial subscription term is over, you will be billed according to the then-current renewal price, which is subject to change. You’ll be emailed about any adjustments beforehand. Here are the latest renewal prices for each plan:
|Plan
|Price
|
1-month plan
|
12.95 USD
|
6-month plan
|
69.95 USD
|
12-month plan
|
116.95 USD