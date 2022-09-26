It is possible for any VPN to slow your internet connection, but the difference is often unnoticeable. In fact, it is possible for a VPN to unlock your connection speed if your internet service provider is throttling certain types of traffic.

You can test whether a VPN is affecting your connection by using one of many apps and programs that are available to test internet speed. You can also click here to learn more about how VPN speed testing works.

ExpressVPN runs a premium network using bandwidth from Tier-1 providers to ensure you get the best possible speeds while using ExpressVPN.

Learn more about how a VPN can defeat ISP throttling.

