ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically picks the VPN server location that provides the optimal experience for you using metrics such as download speed, latency, and distance.

Note: If you do not want to connect with Smart Location, you can connect to any of our VPN servers across 94 countries.



When to use Smart Location?

You are recommended to use Smart Location if you:

Want a secure and private connection

Want to get faster speeds. (You can also get faster speeds by connecting to a VPN location closest to your physical location)

Do not have a location preference

If you do not want to connect with Smart Location, you can connect to any of our VPN servers across 94 countries.

How to connect with Smart Location

Refer to the section corresponding to your device below.

Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

By default, Smart Location is suggested the first time you connect to ExpressVPN. Select to connect.

Linux

To connect using Smart Location, enter expressvpn connect smart

Routers

By default, the first time you connect, ExpressVPN will suggest Smart Location for you. If you want to connect to Smart Location again after connecting to other VPN locations: Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN. Select on the device group you wish to change location for. Select the location under Smart Location.

Connect to a different VPN server location

If you do not want to connect with Smart Location, you can connect to any of our VPN servers across 94 countries.

Connect to a different server location for…

Learn how to choose the right VPN server location for you.

