ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically picks the VPN server location that provides the optimal experience for you using metrics such as download speed, latency, and distance.
Note: If you do not want to connect with Smart Location, you can connect to any of our VPN servers across 94 countries.
Jump to…
When to use Smart Location?
How to connect with Smart Location
Connect to a different VPN server location
You are recommended to use Smart Location if you:
- Want a secure and private connection
- Want to get faster speeds. (You can also get faster speeds by connecting to a VPN location closest to your physical location)
- Do not have a location preference
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Refer to the section corresponding to your device below.
Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS
By default, Smart Location is suggested the first time you connect to ExpressVPN. Select to connect.
If you want to connect to Smart Location again after connecting to other VPN locations:
- Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN.
- Select on the device group you wish to change location for.
- Select the location under Smart Location.
Connect to a different server location for…
- ExpressVPN Windows app
- ExpressVPN Mac app
- ExpressVPN iOS app
- ExpressVPN Android app
- ExpressVPN Linux app
- ExpressVPN for routers
Learn how to choose the right VPN server location for you.
