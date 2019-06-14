Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

This guide will show you the versions of different devices compatible with the latest versions of the ExpressVPN app. The latest app versions come with security and privacy enhancements but may not be compatible with older device versions.

Windows

The ExpressVPN Windows app requires Windows 7 or above to run. Find which version of Windows you are using.

If you are using Windows 7 or above, use the ExpressVPN Windows app.

If you are using Windows Vista or below:

Update your version of Windows, or

If you are unable to update your Windows version, use the OpenVPN manual configuration

Mac

The ExpressVPN Mac app requires macOS 10.13 or above. Find which version of Mac you are using.

Mac operating system Supported ExpressVPN version macOS 10.13 or above Use the ExpressVPN Mac app. Mac OS X 10.11 or macOS 10.12 App support for these versions is limited. Upgrade to macOS 10.13 or above to use the full version of the app. Learn more about reduced app support for Mac OS X 10.11 and macOS 10.12. Mac OS X 10.10 or below The ExpressVPN Mac app does not support these versions. Upgrade to macOS 10.13 or above. If you cannot upgrade, use the OpenVPN manual configuration.

Android

The ExpressVPN Android app requires Android 5 or above to run. Find which version of Android you are using.

If you are using Android 5 or above, use the ExpressVPN Android app.

If you are using Android 4.4 or below:

Update your version of Android, or

If you are unable to update your Android version, use the OpenVPN manual configuration

iOS

The latest version of the ExpressVPN iOS app requires iOS 15 or above to run. Find which version of iOS you are using.

The ExpressVPN iOS app is compatible with iOS 12 to iOS 14, however support is limited. Update your iOS to download the latest version of the app and access the newest features and security enhancements.

If you are using a compatible version of iOS, use the ExpressVPN iOS app.

If you are using iOS 11 or below, update your iOS to download the latest version of the app.

Linux

The ExpressVPN Linux app is compatible with these Linux versions:

Ubuntu: 20.04 and above

Debian: 10 and above

Fedora: 37 and above

Arch: Latest rolling release

Raspberry Pi (armhf): Pi OS 10 and above

Mint: Linux Mint 20 and above

Routers

ExpressVPN for routers is compatible with the following router models:

Asus

RT-AC68U (up to v3)

RT-AC87U

RT-AC56R

RT-AC56S

RT-AC56U

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN Aircove AX1800

Linksys

Netgear

Netgear R6300v2

Netgear R6700v3

Netgear R6400v2

Netgear Nighthawk R7000

Netgear Nighthawk R7000P

If your router is not compatible with ExpressVPN, see a list of routers that can use ExpressVPN’s manual configurations.

