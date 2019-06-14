Need a VPN or DNS for your device?Get ExpressVPN Now
This guide will show you the versions of different devices compatible with the latest versions of the ExpressVPN app. The latest app versions come with security and privacy enhancements but may not be compatible with older device versions.
Windows
The ExpressVPN Windows app requires Windows 7 or above to run. Find which version of Windows you are using.
If you are using Windows 7 or above, use the ExpressVPN Windows app.
If you are using Windows Vista or below:
- Update your version of Windows, or
- If you are unable to update your Windows version, use the OpenVPN manual configuration
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Mac
The ExpressVPN Mac app requires macOS 10.13 or above. Find which version of Mac you are using.
|Mac operating system
|Supported ExpressVPN version
|macOS 10.13 or above
|Use the ExpressVPN Mac app.
|Mac OS X 10.11 or macOS 10.12
|App support for these versions is limited. Upgrade to macOS 10.13 or above to use the full version of the app. Learn more about reduced app support for Mac OS X 10.11 and macOS 10.12.
|Mac OS X 10.10 or below
|The ExpressVPN Mac app does not support these versions. Upgrade to macOS 10.13 or above. If you cannot upgrade, use the OpenVPN manual configuration.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Android
The ExpressVPN Android app requires Android 5 or above to run. Find which version of Android you are using.
If you are using Android 5 or above, use the ExpressVPN Android app.
If you are using Android 4.4 or below:
- Update your version of Android, or
- If you are unable to update your Android version, use the OpenVPN manual configuration
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
iOS
The latest version of the ExpressVPN iOS app requires iOS 15 or above to run. Find which version of iOS you are using.
The ExpressVPN iOS app is compatible with iOS 12 to iOS 14, however support is limited. Update your iOS to download the latest version of the app and access the newest features and security enhancements.
If you are using a compatible version of iOS, use the ExpressVPN iOS app.
If you are using iOS 11 or below, update your iOS to download the latest version of the app.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Linux
The ExpressVPN Linux app is compatible with these Linux versions:
- Ubuntu: 20.04 and above
- Debian: 10 and above
- Fedora: 37 and above
- Arch: Latest rolling release
- Raspberry Pi (armhf): Pi OS 10 and above
- Mint: Linux Mint 20 and above
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Routers
ExpressVPN for routers is compatible with the following router models:
- RT-AC68U (up to v3)
- RT-AC87U
- RT-AC56R
- RT-AC56S
- RT-AC56U
- ExpressVPN Aircove AX1800
- Linksys EA6200
- Linksys WRT1200AC
- Linksys WRT1900AC 13J1
- Linksys WRT1900AC 13J2
- Linksys WRT1900ACS
- Linksys WRT1900ACS V2
- Linksys WRT3200ACM
- Linksys WRT32X
- Netgear R6300v2
- Netgear R6700v3
- Netgear R6400v2
- Netgear Nighthawk R7000
- Netgear Nighthawk R7000P
If your router is not compatible with ExpressVPN, see a list of routers that can use ExpressVPN’s manual configurations.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.