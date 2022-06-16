Need a VPN or DNS for your device?Get ExpressVPN Now
When you sign up for the free trial on the ExpressVPN app for iOS or Android, you are not required to set a password (and an email address). Without them, you can still create an account for ExpressVPN Keys and use it on the device which you signed up for the free trial. However, you cannot set up or use ExpressVPN Keys on all your other desktop or mobile devices.
To set up ExpressVPN Keys on your other devices, you will need to set a password (and an email address) for your ExpressVPN account.
ExpressVPN for iOS
To set up ExpressVPN Keys on your other devices, you will need to set a password and an email address for your ExpressVPN account:
- Open the ExpressVPN iOS app.
- Tap Options > Account.
- Tap Set Email Address.
- Enter an email address. Tap Add Email.
- Tap Confirm.
- You will receive a confirmation email which includes a link for setting a password.
- In the email, tap Set Password and Get Apps.
- Follow the instructions.
Set up ExpressVPN Keys on your other devices:
- Windows, Mac, and Linux: The ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension
- Android: ExpressVPN Android app
- iOS: ExpressVPN iOS app
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
ExpressVPN for Android
To set up and use ExpressVPN Keys on your other devices, you will need to set a password for your ExpressVPN account when prompted or by following these steps:
- Go to the reset password page to set a password.
- Enter your email address.
- Follow the instructions.
After you have added a password, you can set up ExpressVPN Keys on your other devices:
- Windows, Mac, and Linux: The ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension
- iOS: ExpressVPN iOS app
- Android: ExpressVPN Android app
