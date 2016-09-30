How do I delete my online accounts?
Fortunately, you can take action to declutter your online life and enjoy some added internet privacy. Just check out ExpressVPN’s collection of guides below!
Why should I delete my online accounts?
What’s the first website you visit in the morning? If you’re like most people, you’re likely on Facebook catching up with gossip and looking for events to attend with friends.
Fast forward to the afternoon. You might be retweeting a news story you’ve read, catching some Pokémon while you commute, or enjoying a funny video on YouTube. You’d also be Whatsapping your friends throughout the day.
And just like that, various online companies are tracking your digital footsteps, learning about your online preferences, and profiting off the information they gather from you.
Learn how to delete
Chrome extensions
Chrome browser extensions are useful but can also slow down and crash your browser! Learn how to uninstall a Chrome extension in 4 simple steps.
Dropbox
Thinking to stop storing files on Dropbox? This guide will teach you how to uninstall and delete Dropbox.
Ready to unfriend Facebook for good? This guide will teach you how to permanently delete your Facebook account.
Facebook messenger
Want to keep your messages private from Facebook? Learn how to uninstall Facebook Messenger on your phone.
Find my iPhone
No longer using a Mac or an iOS device? Follow this guide to remove your device from your Find My iPhone, Find My iPad, and Find My Mac devices list.
Gmail
Kiss your emails goodbye. This article will tell you how to purge your Gmail account from the internet forever.
Google History
Google knows too much about you. Learn how to download, delete, and disable your entire Google search history.
Google Photos
Want to delete your Google photos? This guide will teach you how to delete your photos from your device only or from Google photos too.
Hard Drive Browsing History
Don’t just settle for deleting your web browser history. Learn how to delete your hard drive history too!
Had enough of Instagram? Find out how to permanently delete or temporarily disable your Instagram account.
Internet Explorer history
Deleting your Internet Explorer history is a healthy online practice. Learn how to delete your Internet Explorer history in three easy steps!
Pokémon GO
Caught ’em all? Follow this guide to delete your Pokémon Go profile.
Safari
As great as Safari is, many people prefer to use other browsers. Learn how to remove Safari on your Mac and iOS devices.
Snapchat
Done snapping and chatting? Learn how to permanently delete your Snapchat account in five easy steps.
Telegram
Doubts about Telegram’s security and privacy. Here’s how to permanently delete your Telegram account.
TikTok
Done with sharing TikTok dances and other weirdness? Follow this guide to permanently delete your TikTok account.
Tinder
Feel like swiping left to Tinder for good? Learn how to permanently delete your Tinder account.
Ready to say goodbye to Twitter for good? This guide will teach you how to permanently delete your Twitter account.
Have you ever thought about living without WhatsApp? Follow this guide and learn how to uninstall WhatsApp on Android and iOS.
Yahoo Mail
Worried about the Yahoo Mail data breach? Follow this guide to permanently delete your Yahoo Mail account.