How do I delete my online accounts?

Fortunately, you can take action to declutter your online life and enjoy some added internet privacy. Just check out ExpressVPN’s collection of guides below!

Why should I delete my online accounts?

What’s the first website you visit in the morning? If you’re like most people, you’re likely on Facebook catching up with gossip and looking for events to attend with friends.

Fast forward to the afternoon. You might be retweeting a news story you’ve read, catching some Pokémon while you commute, or enjoying a funny video on YouTube. You’d also be Whatsapping your friends throughout the day.

And just like that, various online companies are tracking your digital footsteps, learning about your online preferences, and profiting off the information they gather from you.