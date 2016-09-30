delete your online accounts

How do I delete my online accounts?

Fortunately, you can take action to declutter your online life and enjoy some added internet privacy. Just check out ExpressVPN’s collection of guides below!

Why should I delete my online accounts?

What’s the first website you visit in the morning? If you’re like most people, you’re likely on Facebook catching up with gossip and looking for events to attend with friends.

Fast forward to the afternoon. You might be retweeting a news story you’ve read, catching some Pokémon while you commute, or enjoying a funny video on YouTube. You’d also be Whatsapping your friends throughout the day.

And just like that, various online companies are tracking your digital footsteps, learning about your online preferences, and profiting off the information they gather from you.

Learn how to delete

google-chrome

Chrome extensions

Chrome browser extensions are useful but can also slow down and crash your browser! Learn how to uninstall a Chrome extension in 4 simple steps.

uninstall and delete dropbox

Dropbox

Thinking to stop storing files on Dropbox? This guide will teach you how to uninstall and delete Dropbox.

delete-facebook-thumbnail

Facebook

Ready to unfriend Facebook for good? This guide will teach you how to permanently delete your Facebook account.

delete facebook messenger

Facebook messenger

Want to keep your messages private from Facebook? Learn how to uninstall Facebook Messenger on your phone.

delete find my iphone

Find my iPhone

No longer using a Mac or an iOS device? Follow this guide to remove your device from your Find My iPhone, Find My iPad, and Find My Mac devices list.

how to delete your gmail account

Gmail

Kiss your emails goodbye. This article will tell you how to purge your Gmail account from the internet forever.

delete-google-search-history

Google History

Google knows too much about you. Learn how to download, delete, and disable your entire Google search history.

how to delete your google photos

Google Photos

Want to delete your Google photos? This guide will teach you how to delete your photos from your device only or from Google photos too.

how to delete your hard drive history

Hard Drive Browsing History

Don’t just settle for deleting your web browser history. Learn how to delete your hard drive history too!

how to permanently delete your instagram account

Instagram

Had enough of Instagram? Find out how to permanently delete or temporarily disable your Instagram account.

delete your internet explorer history

Internet Explorer history

Deleting your Internet Explorer history is a healthy online practice. Learn how to delete your Internet Explorer history in three easy steps!

how to permanently delete your pokemon go account

Pokémon GO

Caught ’em all? Follow this guide to delete your Pokémon Go profile.

how to delete safari

Safari

As great as Safari is, many people prefer to use other browsers. Learn how to remove Safari on your Mac and iOS devices.

how to delete your snapchat account

Snapchat

Done snapping and chatting? Learn how to permanently delete your Snapchat account in five easy steps.

How to delete Telegram.

Telegram

Doubts about Telegram’s security and privacy. Here’s how to permanently delete your Telegram account.

TikTok

Done with sharing TikTok dances and other weirdness? Follow this guide to permanently delete your TikTok account.

delete tinder

Tinder

Feel like swiping left to Tinder for good? Learn how to permanently delete your Tinder account.

delete-twitter-thumbnail

Twitter

Ready to say goodbye to Twitter for good? This guide will teach you how to permanently delete your Twitter account.

how to uninstall whatsapp

WhatsApp

Have you ever thought about living without WhatsApp? Follow this guide and learn how to uninstall WhatsApp on Android and iOS.

delete yahoo mail account

Yahoo Mail

Worried about the Yahoo Mail data breach? Follow this guide to permanently delete your Yahoo Mail account.

Back to top