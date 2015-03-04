How-To Privacy Guides
Tips, tricks, and step-by-step instructions to reclaim your privacy and anonymity online
Tech safety for survivors of domestic violence
Assert your autonomy in the digital realm and work towards establishing safety and security at home.
Infographics: Internet privacy and security data in pictures
Boost your online privacy knowledge in minutes and share with your friends.
The complete history of the internet
How the internet went from primarily a military technology to the ubiquitous entity it is today.
What is off-the-record messaging (OTR)?
What is OTR? How does it work? How does OTR help me stay anonymous? Find out in this comprehensive guide to OTR.
The safe browsing guide: 21 ways to protect yourself online
From sending emails to creating spreadsheets, we use our browsers for just about everything nowadays. Find out how to stay private and secure.
How to delete your Facebook account, Google search history, and more
De-clutter your online life by saying goodbye to Facebook, Twitter, and more.
Protect your financial privacy with Bitcoin
Everything you need to know to start using Bitcoin right now.
How to use the Tor browser and access the dark web
Learn about Tor history, how it works, and how to use.