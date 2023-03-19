Using an internet browser has become an essential part of our daily routine, whether it’s to shop online, stream videos, or read this blog post. But when it comes to choosing a browser for your iPhone or Mac, the decision can be confusing. Should you go with Chrome, the world’s most popular browser known for its versatility, or stick with Apple’s native browser, Safari, for a more seamless Apple experience? We compare two titans of the browser world so you don’t have to.

Jump to…

Google Chrome vs. Safari: A quick comparison

Google Chrome vs. Safari performance: The pros and cons

Google Chrome vs. Safari features: The pros and cons

Google Chrome vs. Safari privacy: The pros and cons

Google Chrome vs. Safari performance: Which is better?

Bonus! Chrome vs. Safari performance: 5 Random facts

Google Chrome vs. Safari: A quick comparison

Google Chrome was developed by Google and released in 2008, quickly becoming the most popular web browser in the world with a current market share of 65%. Safari was developed by Apple and first released in 2003. The latest version of the browser is exclusive to Apple devices.

Google Chrome Safari Released 2008 2003 Developer Google Apple Engines Blink, WebKit WebKit, Nitro Default search Google Google License Proprietary, but based on open-source components (Chromium) Freeware (pre-installed on Apple devices); some components (especially engine) GNU LGPL Platforms Windows , macOS , Linux , Android , iOS , and Chrome OS macOS, iOS, and iPadOS Ad blocker Not by default Not by default Private browsing Incognito Mode Private Browsing Password manager Yes Yes Extensions Yes—190,000+ extensions available on the Chrome Web Store Yes—Safari allows users to install extensions to customize the way their browser works. They are available under “Safari Extensions”.

Read more: Google Chrome vs. Firefox

Chrome vs. Safari performance: The pros and cons

Safari uses less RAM than Chrome

While both browsers offer similar features and functionalities, one noticeable difference is the amount of memory they consume. Although Chrome works relatively quickly, it struggles when users have too many tabs open or are running graphic-intensive webpages, leading to drained RAM and slow systems.

Chrome RAM Pros Tab isolation: Chrome uses a process isolation model, which means that each tab runs as a separate process. This can help prevent a single tab from using up too much memory and crashing the entire browser. Reduced memory leaks: Chrome’s use of a “garbage collector” helps to prevent memory leaks and ensure that unused memory is released back to the system, improving the overall stability and performance of the browser. Tab discarding feature: This feature automatically discards inactive tabs that are not being used, freeing up RAM and reducing the strain on a device’s resources. Cons More likely to crash: If Chrome uses too much RAM, it can cause the browser to crash, which can be hugely frustrating for users. Drain battery life: If you’re using Chrome on a MacBook or iPhone, the higher RAM usage can quickly drain your battery life. Applications could slow down: If Chrome is using too much RAM, it can slow down other applications you have open, making it difficult to work efficiently. More frequent updates: Chrome’s relatively higher RAM usage means that it may require more frequent updates to fix bugs and improve performance.

Safari RAM Pros Faster performance: With more RAM to spare, Safari can store more data in memory, making it faster to access and load websites and web applications. Better multitasking: By using less RAM, Safari can handle more open tabs and processes at the same time without slowing down. Improved stability: Safari is less likely to crash or freeze when running memory-intensive applications or websites. Enhanced gaming experience: Safari is better-able to support high-resolution gaming and provide smoother gameplay. Cons Limited extension support: Safari limits the amount of memory that can be used by browser extensions, which can cause some extensions to function poorly or not work at all. Limited customization: Safari’s RAM management has limited options to adjust memory usage or control how tabs and processes are managed, which means they can’t really be catered to the user. Fewer development tools: Safari’s RAM management also doesn’t offer as many development tools or plugins as other browsers, which can make it less useful for web developers and designers.

Verdict: Safari generally requires less RAM than Chrome and is the better option for Mac users who value battery life, as it is designed to be energy-efficient and uses hardware acceleration to minimize power consumption. However, if you rely heavily on extensions that can quickly consume a significant amount of RAM, Chrome’s tab discarding feature can help improve the overall performance and stability of your devices.

Chrome is slightly faster than Safari

As it’s built by Apple itself, Safari is optimized to work best across iOS and Mac so that it achieves optimal hardware-software integration—it’s also great for conserving battery life on your devices. However, when it comes to speed, how does Chrome stack up?

Google recently made updates to the Chrome browser that have significantly improved its performance on Apple’s devices. And, after running several speed tests on WebSPRT 4, our results echo that Chrome is slightly faster than Safari on both Mac and iPhone.

But that’s not to say both Chrome and Safari don’t have their highs and lows when it comes to speed.

Chrome speed Pros It’s touted as being fast: Chrome is known for its fast page loading times and overall swift performance. It’s up-to-date with the latest technology: Chrome is designed to take advantage of modern hardware and software, which allows it to run smoothly on a wide range of devices and operating systems. It has prerendering: Chrome has a feature called “prerendering” that allows it to anticipate the user’s next click and start loading the page in advance, which can significantly speed up browsing. Cons RAM issues can affect its speed: Chrome is known to be a memory hog, which can slow down performance on devices with limited resources. Regular updates: Chrome’s frequent updates and new features can sometimes lead to bugs and other issues that impact performance. Third-party extensions: Chrome’s privacy features, such as ad-blocking and tracking prevention, can sometimes slow down website loading times, especially for sites with a lot of ads and trackers.

Safari speed Pros It’s got a good reputation: Safari is generally considered to be one of the fastest web browsers available for macOS and iOS devices. It’s made for Apple devices: Safari is optimized for Apple’s hardware and software, which allows it to run smoothly on these devices. Its ITP feature makes it faster: Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) feature can speed up website loading times by blocking unnecessary tracking scripts and cookies. Cons It’s not optimized for other devices: Safari may not perform as well on non-Apple devices and operating systems, because they can only use earlier versions of the browser that aren’t up-to-date. Potential cache issues: Safari’s performance can be affected by the amount of cache and browsing data stored on the device, which can slow down the browser over time. Web technology support: Safari may not always support the latest web technologies as quickly as other browsers, which could impact the performance of certain websites and web applications.

Verdict: While Safari is known for its optimized performance on Apple devices, Chrome is considered slightly faster. However, the difference in speed is minimal and may not be noticeable to most users.

Chrome vs. Safari features: The pros and cons

Chrome has a clean user interface, but Safari’s is more customizable

A user interface can make or break one’s experience of a browser. While Chrome and Safari have similar functions, they have distinct differences in their designs. Chrome has a more minimalist, modern design while Safari’s is more classic.

Chrome UI Tabs Pros: You can search for a term within a website from the address bar itself by typing in a URL, hitting the space bar, and typing in a search term.

Chrome’s tab grouping feature allows users to organize tabs into groups, which can be color-coded for easy identification. x Cons: Chrome doesn’t offer tab previews that accurately represent the content of the page if you hover over them. Bookmarks Pros: Chrome allows you to create folders to organize your bookmarks into categories, which can help you to keep them organized and easy to find.

The little star on the address bar makes it quick and easy to bookmark a page. x Cons: Navigating to the Bookmarks manager isn’t seamless. Also, bookmarks are arranged in the order that they were added instead of alphabetically, which makes finding one in a hurry a little harder. Address bar Pros: Also known as the omnibox, Chrome’s address bar also serves as a search bar.

Users can quickly access their browsing history and bookmarks by typing “chrome://history” or “chrome://bookmarks” into the omnibox. x Cons: While you can permanently turn off omnibox predictions, they will still appear based on your browsing history, which lowers your privacy. Customization Pros: The default homepage on Chrome displays the Google search bar and a collection of frequently visited web pages for quick and easy access . Cons: While you can customize the appearance of your Google Chrome homepage background by adding a theme/changing colors, there are limits to how much you can customize functionality and behavior compared to Safari.

Safari UI Tabs Pros: On Mac, you can hover over a tab to see its live preview. You can right-click a tab and select the option that allows you to close all tabs to the right of it, which can help save time. x Cons: Safari’s tab management is less flexible as moving tabs to a different window, or opening up a new tab from the current one isn’t straightforward. Bookmarks Pros: Safari’s sidebar for bookmarks makes it easy to organize and access frequently visited websites. x Cons: Safari doesn’t allow you to add a bookmark by dragging and dropping a URL into the folder. Instead, users must click the Share button and add it manually. Address bar Pros: Like Chrome, Safari’s address bar doubles as a search bar, allowing users to search for terms or phrases directly from the bar, without having to navigate to a separate search engine.

x Cons: Safari’s address bar has built-in support for privacy features like Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) that prevents third-party trackers from following users across the web. Customization Pros: Users can customize the start page. You can set a background image and display new sections, such as Siri Suggestions, Privacy Report, and Shared with You. Your customizations also sync across devices. . Cons: Safari allows users to customize the toolbar and homepage, but some users may find it difficult to find or access these options, especially if they aren’t familiar with Safari’s interface.

Verdict: While Chrome’s clean and minimalist interface is very appealing, Safari offers customizable and flexible features on iPhone, iPad, and Mac that put it ahead of Chrome. Safari’s new tab management features like the webpage hover preview are also a definite win.

Safari supports mobile extensions, while Chrome does not

Extensions can significantly enhance the functionality and customization options of a browser. Chrome has a vast library of extensions, and new ones are added regularly. Safari, on the other hand, has a more curated selection of extensions, but they are generally high-quality and well-maintained. And, while both browsers allow users to install extensions on their desktop or laptop devices, there is a vast difference between the two when it comes to mobile devices.

Chrome extensions Pros Large variety available: Google Chrome has an extensive library of extensions available for desktop devices. These extensions can streamline your browsing experience, making it more efficient and personalized. Cons Limited to desktop: Most extensions aren’t available on mobile devices, which is a significant disadvantage for Chrome users who also browse the web on their smartphones or tablets.

Safari extensions Pros: Support for web extensions on your mobile devices: The recent support offered on iOS devices and later means that users can now customize their browsing experience to their iPhones and iPads in the same way as on their Macs. Cons: Experience isn’t very customizable: Safari has a limited extension library compared with Chrome.

Verdict: Both Safari and Chrome support extensions on Mac devices. While Chrome has a wider range of extensions available for desktop devices, Safari has a clear advantage when it comes to mobile browsing because of the recent support for web extensions on iOS.



Chrome has more synchronization benefits

Both Safari and Chrome offer syncing features that allow you to synchronize your bookmarks, history, and passwords, and keep your data and settings up-to-date across multiple devices. However, one has slightly better benefits than the other.

Chrome synchronization Pros: Fast synchronization: Chrome tends to synchronize data faster than Safari, particularly large amounts of data, such as bookmarks and browsing history. More options: Chrome offers more options for syncing, including syncing extensions, open tabs, history, settings, and autofill content. It also automatically syncs with your Google profile when you log into a new device. Cross-device sync: Chrome allows you to sync open tabs across devices, so you can pick up where you left off on a different device. Cons: App integration: Google Chrome doesn’t integrate as closely with other Apple apps and services, such as iCloud Keychain and the Apple ecosystem.

Safari synchronization Pros: Password manager: Safari’s iCloud Keychain is more tightly integrated with the Apple ecosystem, making it easier to sync passwords across multiple devices. Customizable Start screen: Safari syncs its customizable Start screen across devices, as well as passwords, bookmarks, history, and tabs. Cons: Safari is primarily limited to macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, meaning information can only be synced across these devices.

Verdict: Google Chrome offers more flexibility when it comes to syncing information across devices.

Chrome vs. Safari privacy: The pros and cons

Is Safari more secure than Chrome?

From phishing attacks and malware to viruses and hacks—the world of online browsing is filled with online threats. That’s why it’s essential that the browser you use has robust security measures in place to keep your sensitive information safe.

Chrome security Pros Utilizes Google Safe Browsing database to protect against phishing sites and malware.

Chrome is updated frequently to address vulnerabilities.

Pop-ups are blocked by default.

Offers a range of customizable security extensions, including ad blockers and anti-virus monitors.

Alerts users when they visit an insecure HTTP website.

Chrome uses sandbox technology to isolate web pages and prevent them from interacting with other parts of your computer. This helps prevent malware from infecting your system.

Chrome’s password manager and other security settings can be synced across devices, which makes it easy to maintain a consistent security setup.

In the past, Google has encouraged hackers to find vulnerabilities in its browser so the company can improve its product. Cons Password manager only works within the browser and can’t be used as a third-party password manager on Apple devices.

Because of its popularity, Chrome is often a target for hackers and cybercriminals. This means that it may be more vulnerable to security breaches.

Safari security Pros The browser has a Privacy Report feature that shows you which websites are tracking you and how often.

Like Chrome, Safari uses the Google Safe Browsing database to protect against phishing sites and malware.

Automatically upgrades insecure HTTP sites to HTTPS .

Alerts users when it encounters suspicious websites and prevents them from loading.

Password management is top-notch, with a built-in iCloud keychain and password monitoring feature.

Safari includes an intelligent tracking prevention feature that blocks cookies and other website data from being shared across domains.

It has an anti-fingerprinting feature that helps prevent websites from identifying you based on your browser settings and preferences. Cons Not as frequently updated as Chrome, which could pose a risk.

Limited options for ad blockers.

Safari’s security features are built-in and can’t be customized to the same extent as Chrome’s.

Verdict: Chrome has an edge in terms of customizable security extensions, while Safari has a superior password management system. Apple device users may prefer Safari, however, for its seamless integration with iCloud keychain, while Chrome may be a better choice for those who want more control over their security settings.

Google’s reliance on ads may compromise user privacy

When it comes to keeping your personal data private, is it Chrome or Safari that reigns supreme? While Chrome has a slight edge when it comes to keeping abreast of security threats, Safari has a much better track record of being more transparent than Google when it comes to a private browsing experience.

Chrome privacy Pros: Chrome offers a wide range of browser extensions to enhance privacy

Part of Chrome’s code is open-source, which allows users to scrutinize the browser

Part of Chrome’s code is open-source, which allows users to scrutinize the browser Incognito mode prevents activity from showing up in browser history Cons: Chrome has a vague privacy policy

Google’s revenue stream relies on advertising, leading to the potential misuse of browsing data

Google’s revenue stream relies on advertising, leading to the potential misuse of browsing data Several features that compromise privacy are enabled by default—such as search predictions and URL suggestions that automatically get sent to Google’s servers

Safari privacy Pros: Easy to block cookies and trackers

Safari offers users a privacy report to monitor trackers and websites contacting them

Safari offers users a privacy report to monitor trackers and websites contacting them Users can opt for iCloud+ premium features such as Private Relay and Hide My Email

Private Relay encrypts traffic and sends it through two separate relays to ensure anonymity

Hide My Email creates unique email addresses to keep your actual address private

ITP prevents trackers from profiling you using your IP address

Private Browsing mode to avoid activity showing up in browser history Cons: Safari is not open-source, so outsiders can’t scrutinize any of its code

Users who want more control over their privacy may find other browsers offer more customization options



Verdict: When it comes to user privacy, Safari wins hands-down. Apple is known for prioritizing user privacy and collecting data in a more ethical way than other tech giants.

Chrome vs. Safari: Which is better for iPhone and Mac?

Both Safari and Chrome offer excellent features, and both come with their own set of pros and cons—so, the decision ultimately comes down to what you value most. If you prioritize speed and customization through extensions, Chrome may be the better choice. If you care more about stability and privacy, and you use Apple devices exclusively, then Safari is the way to go.

Read more: Google Chrome vs. Microsoft Edge

Bonus! Chrome vs. Safari: 5 random facts

Google Chrome

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was against the idea of developing an independent browser for many years. Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page eventually built a demo version which forced Schmidt to change his mind. The T-rex in Chrome’s offline Dinosaur Game is named Steve. If you open more than 100 tabs on Google Chrome, the tab count on the upper right becomes an old-school smiley “:)” on iOS and “:D” on Android. “Facebook” is the most searched word on Chrome, followed by “YouTube”, “Amazon”, “weather”, and “Walmart”. The question that Chrome users ask the most is “ What is my IP address? ”

Safari

When choosing a name for its browser, Apple said it wanted it to be a verb. The name “Safari” was chosen because it reflects the browser’s journey through the internet. “Safari” is the Swahili word for “trip.” In 2022, Safari became the second browser in the world to have over a billion users. Chrome was the first. You have Safari to thank for the many uses of private browsing mode. Three years before Google popularized its Incognito Mode, Safari already had a feature for the temporary suspension of cookies and cache. Apple hides “Easter eggs” in its icons all the time. The iOS Maps icon shows the location of Apple in Cupertino, California. Its Calendar icon’s default date is when the app was introduced, and the iOS clock icon shows the approximate time iPhone was announced. However, there is no known symbolism as to why the Safari compass points North East other than it looks aesthetically pleasing. The first version of Safari for Windows was released in 2007, but it was later discontinued in 2012 due to low usage.

Do you prefer using Safari or Chrome as your preferred browser? Let us know in the comments below!