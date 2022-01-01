รับเพิ่มฟรีอีก 30 วันสำหรับทุกแผน เมื่อคุณลงชื่อสมัครใช้ตอนนี้

เล่น Roblox ด้วย VPN

Download the best Roblox VPN

Download the best VPN for Roblox

Securely play Roblox from anywhere—even in school, while traveling abroad, or on public Wi-Fi networks—with lower ping and minimal lag, too!

How to use a VPN for Roblox

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.

Step 2

ลูกโลกที่แสดงตำแหน่งสหรัฐอเมริกา

Connect to any VPN server location in 94 countries.

เล่น Roblox บนทุกอุปกรณ์ของคุณ
Step 3

Securely play Roblox on any network with minimal lag!

Make your Roblox gaming more secure with ExpressVPN

Roblox บนอุปกรณ์หลากหลายชนิด

What is Roblox?

Roblox is a free-to-play online platform and virtual community where users can play games (known as “experiences”), or develop their own for others to play. Besides playing and creating experiences, Roblox users can also customize their own avatars and virtual spaces using the in-world currency Robux, or socialize with players around the world. With over 40 million experiences spanning a wide range of genres, it’s easy to see why Roblox is a global phenomenon among kids and adults alike.

ตัวควบคุมเกมตัวหนึ่งใช้เส้นทางยาวเพื่อไปยังเซิร์ฟเวอร์โดยอีกตัวใช้อุโมงค์ VPN สั้น ๆ

How does a VPN lower Roblox ping?

Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential for online gamers

สี่จุดที่ตกลงมา

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

มาตรวัดความเร็ว

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.

ปัดนิ้วด้วยท่าทางสัมผัสผ่านไอคอนบัฟเฟอร์เพื่อแสดงการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตที่ผ่านการควบคุมปริมาณ

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

ปุ่มวิดีโอเกม

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

เข้าถึงเนื้อหาที่คุณต้องการบน PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox และอุปกรณ์อื่นๆ

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

จอคอมพิวเตอร์สองจอที่เชื่อมโยงกันด้วยวงกลมไล่ระดับสี

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

