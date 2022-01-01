Best VPN that accepts Bitcoin in 2022

Bénéficiez de 30 jours supplémentaires gratuits sur n'importe quel formule d'abonnement en vous inscrivant dès maintenant.

Looking for a VPN that accepts cryptocurrency? Pay easily and securely for ExpressVPN with Bitcoin or other cryptos.

How to buy ExpressVPN with Bitcoin

Buy a VPN with Bitcoin

Step 1: Go to the ExpressVPN order page

Step 2: Choose your plan

Step 3: Fill out your email address

Step 4: Select "Bitcoin" as your preferred payment method

Step 5: Click “Continue to BitPay” to confirm your purchase

Why use Bitcoin to buy a VPN?

Using crypto to buy a VPN helps you stay more anonymous during your purchase, as crypto transactions are harder to tie to your real-world identity compared to credit cards and online banking. ExpressVPN makes it easy to get protected online, and you don’t even have to provide personal data such as your name or address when paying with crypto—all that’s required to sign up is an email address.

How does a VPN benefit crypto users?

Many people who use crypto do so because of the anonymity it affords them when they make purchases or investments online. However, your IP address could be linked to your transactions on the blockchain, which increases the possibility of revealing your identity and location.

With ExpressVPN, you can mask your IP address to stay more anonymous, allowing you to trade crypto and buy and sell NFTs without sacrificing privacy or security.

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Servers in 94 countries

Connect to VPN server locations in 94 countries worldwide, and switch as often as you’d like.

Stay protected on every device

ExpressVPN has apps for WindowsMac, LinuxAndroidiOSrouters, and many other devices.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Not satisfied with ExpressVPN? Get a full refund within 30 days. It’s that simple.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free today

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back. All our plans are automatically covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try ExpressVPN at zero risk.

