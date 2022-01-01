Best VPN that accepts Bitcoin
Best VPN that accepts Bitcoin in 2022
Looking for a VPN that accepts cryptocurrency? Pay easily and securely for ExpressVPN with Bitcoin or other cryptos.
How to buy ExpressVPN with Bitcoin
Step 1: Go to the ExpressVPN order page
Step 2: Choose your plan
Step 3: Fill out your email address
Step 4: Select "Bitcoin" as your preferred payment method
Step 5: Click “Continue to BitPay” to confirm your purchase
Why use Bitcoin to buy a VPN?
Using crypto to buy a VPN helps you stay more anonymous during your purchase, as crypto transactions are harder to tie to your real-world identity compared to credit cards and online banking. ExpressVPN makes it easy to get protected online, and you don’t even have to provide personal data such as your name or address when paying with crypto—all that’s required to sign up is an email address.
How does a VPN benefit crypto users?
Many people who use crypto do so because of the anonymity it affords them when they make purchases or investments online. However, your IP address could be linked to your transactions on the blockchain, which increases the possibility of revealing your identity and location.
With ExpressVPN, you can mask your IP address to stay more anonymous, allowing you to trade crypto and buy and sell NFTs without sacrificing privacy or security.
FAQ: About buying a VPN with Bitcoin
How much does ExpressVPN cost?
ExpressVPN offers three subscription plans:
1-month plan, at 12.95 USD per month
6-month plan, at 9.99 USD per month
12-month plan, at 8.32 USD per month
Can I buy ExpressVPN with USDT?
Yes, you can buy ExpressVPN using Tether (USDT). Make sure to fund your compatible wallet, like Coinbase and Kraken, with Tether before you order.
What Bitcoin wallets does ExpressVPN support?
ExpressVPN supports payment of Bitcoin with the following wallets:
Bitpay, Copay, Coinbase, Blockchain Wallet, Electrum Wallet, BRD wallet, Brave Browser, Equal Wallet, Metamask, Opera Browser, Exodus Wallet, Atomic Wallet, Bittrex, Coinomi Wallet, Freewallet, Guarda Wallet, Jaxx Liberty, Kraken, Ledger Wallet, Poloniex, Trezor Wallet, Trust Wallet, Zelcore, Abra Wallet, Armory Wallet, Ballet Wallet, Binance, Bitcoin Core, Bitcoin Wallet by Polehin, Bitcoin.com Wallet, Bitfinex, BitGo, BitMEX, Bitnovo, Bitpanda, Bitso, Bitstamp, Bitwala, BlockSettle, BlueWallet, BTC.com Wallet, Cash App, CEX,io, Changelly, Coinbase Pro, Coinbase Wallet, Coinfloor, CoinJar, CoinSmart, CoolWallet, Crypto.com, Dapper, Dogecoin Core, Edge Wallet, Eidoo Wallet, Enjin Wallet, Gemini, Green Wallet, HODL Wallet, Huobi, iBitcoin.se, imToken, KuCoin, Liquid, LocalBitcoins, Lumi Wallet, Luno, Mycelium Wallet, OKCoin, OKEx, Paxful, Rain, Samourai Wallet, Shakepay, ShapeShift, Uphold, Wasabi Wallet, Xapo, Zap Wallet, ZenGo Wallet.
Are there any transaction fees if I buy a VPN with Bitcoin?
When you buy a VPN using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, you will be directed to BitPay to complete your order. A transaction fee will be levied by BitPay in order for it to be processed on the relevant cryptocurrency network.
Why don’t all VPNs accept cryptocurrency?
Unlike credit cards, cryptocurrency is not considered a standard form of payment. ExpressVPN is committed to ensuring user privacy, which is why we have been accepting Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments for users signing up for new accounts since 2014.
Is crypto truly anonymous?
By default, Bitcoin payments are far more private than traditional electronic payments like bank transfers or credit cards. However, they are not 100% anonymous. Learn more about protecting your financial privacy with Bitcoin.
Can a VPN help protect my Bitcoin?
A VPN cannot protect your Bitcoin from theft, but it can help improve the security of your crypto wallet and transactions. By routing your traffic through an encrypted tunnel, a VPN provides you with greater anonymity and privacy and masks your real IP address, protecting you from malicious third parties.
You should always properly secure your crypto wallet with a strong password and recovery phrase. Never share your wallet’s private keys or recovery phrase with anyone and store them in a safe place offline if possible.
Should I use a VPN when buying cryptocurrency?
A VPN creates a secure tunnel between your device and the internet. This is especially important when dealing with cryptocurrencies online, as it keeps your ISP and other third parties from viewing your online activity or associating your IP address with your transactions or information on blockchain records.
