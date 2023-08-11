If you’ve ever looked for a Wi-Fi connection on your laptop, phone, or smart TV, you’ve seen a list of Wi-Fi network names pop up. These identifiers, also called SSID, are broadcasted by wireless routers or access points, allowing nearby devices to discover them. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the ins and outs of SSIDs, where you’ll learn how SSIDs work in 2023 and, most importantly, how to find yours.

What is SSID for Wi-Fi?

Definition: Wi-Fi SSIDs explained

An SSID, which stands for “Service Set Identifier”, serves as the unique name that identifies a wireless network. This SSID functions as a label that assists devices, such as smartphones, laptops, or other internet-connected gadgets, in locating and joining the correct Wi-Fi network.

When you decide to connect a device to a Wi-Fi network, the device must be able to identify the network by its designated name, or SSID. This name is broadcasted by the Wi-Fi router or hotspot to make it recognizable to nearby devices seeking to establish a connection. Ultimately, the SSID plays a vital role in allowing devices to pinpoint and connect to the appropriate Wi-Fi network amid the various networks that might be available in the vicinity.

How long is an SSID Wi-Fi name?

The SSID for Wi-Fi can be up to 32 letters, numbers, and symbols long. SSIDs are case-sensitive. If you need to connect to a Wi-Fi network by typing in the name manually (this is not common but is required if you’ve hidden the SSID), you’ll need to use the correct capitalization.

What does an SSID for Wi-Fi look like?

Routers come with default SSIDs, and they typically consist of a combination of a company’s name and random numbers or letters. Here are some examples of how default SSID Wi-Fi names might look for different router brands:

TP-Link: TP-Link_016080

Netgear: netgear41

Linksys: Linksys00019

Asus: ASUS837

D-Link: DLink_wifi123

Keep in mind that while manufacturers use these default SSIDs, it’s recommended to change them to something different.

Should you change your Wi-Fi name from the default?

If you’re concerned about security, it’s highly recommended that you change your Wi-Fi network’s SSID from the default name. The default name gives away your router model, which gives potential hackers helpful information for trying to break into your network. Hiding your router model makes it more difficult for anyone to hack your Wi-Fi.

When changing your SSID name, don’t use your name, address, or other personal details, to prevent people from finding out your information. Also don’t use the same SSID name as your neighbor’s, to avoid confusion.

How can I change my SSID (Wi-Fi network name)?

To change your SSID, you need to access your router’s settings. How to do this varies depending on the router manufacturer, but here are the general steps:

Step 1: Find your router’s IP address. This is usually printed on a sticker on the bottom of the router.

Step 2: Open a web browser and type your router’s IP address into the address bar.

Step 3: You will be prompted to enter your router’s username and password. These are usually printed on the same sticker as the IP address.

Step 4: Once you’ve logged in, you will need to find the settings for your wireless network. This is usually under a menu called Wireless or Wi-Fi .

Step 5: Look for the field labeled SSID or Network Name .

Step 6: Enter a new name for your wireless network.

Step 7: Click Save or Apply to save your changes.

Step 8: You may need to reboot your router for the changes to take effect.

Where to find your Wi-Fi SSID

There are multiple ways you can find your Wi-Fi SSID. Follow these easy steps to find yours, by picking your device and the system it runs on:

1. How to find SSID for Wi-Fi on your router

Check the router sticker

Look for a sticker on the bottom or side of your router. This sticker usually contains important information about your router, including the SSID (network name) and password. However, this might not be accurate if someone has already changed the SSID.

Router’s web interface

Open a web browser on a device connected to the router and enter the router’s IP address (often something like 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1) into the address bar. This will take you to the router’s web interface. You might need to enter a username and password (usually “admin” for both) to log in. Once logged in, you can navigate through the settings to find the SSID.

2. How to find SSID for Wi-Fi on macOS 2023

To find your SSID (Wi-Fi network name) on a Mac, follow these steps:

Step 1: Look at the upper right corner of your Mac’s screen. You’ll find the Wi-Fi icon there, which looks like a series of curved bars or a fan-like symbol.

Step 2: Click on the Wi-Fi icon once.

Step 3: A dropdown menu will appear, showing a list of available Wi-Fi networks. The network you’re currently connected to will be indicated by a blue checkmark and a blue Wi-Fi icon next to its name. This is your SSID.

Note: If you’re not currently connected to a network, the list will show all the available networks in your vicinity. You can find the SSIDs of these networks in the dropdown list as well.

3. How to find SSID for Wi-Fi on Windows 2023

To find your SSID on a PC, follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on the network icon in the taskbar, on the left-hand side (it looks like a little globe symbol).

Step 2: At the top left of the popup menu, you will see the Wi-Fi icon. Click the arrow next to it to see the list of available networks. Your SSID will be listed there.

3. How to find SSID for Wi-Fi on Linux 2023

Whichever method you choose, finding the SSID of a Wi-Fi network on Linux is a quick and relatively easy process:

a. Using the Network Manager GUI

Step 1: Open the Network Manager GUI by clicking on the network icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Click on the Wi-Fi tab.

The list of available Wi-Fi networks will be displayed. The SSID of the network you are currently connected to will be highlighted.

b. Using the nmcli command

The nmcli command is a powerful tool for managing network connections on Linux. To find the SSID of the current Wi-Fi network, use the following command:

nmcli -t -f active,ssid dev wifi

This command will output a list of all the active Wi-Fi networks. The SSID of the network you are currently connected to will be the first entry in the list.

c. Using the iwconfig command

The iwconfig command is another command-line tool that can be used to find the SSID of a Wi-Fi network. To use it, run the following command:

iwconfig

This command will output a list of all the network interfaces on your system. The SSID of the current Wi-Fi network will be displayed in the ESSID field.

4. How to find SSID for Wi-Fi on iOS 2023

To find the SSID of a Wi-Fi network on your iPhone, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Settings app.

Step 2: Tap on Wi-Fi .

The list of available Wi-Fi networks will be displayed. The SSID of the network you are currently connected to will be listed with a checkmark next to it.

If you want to find the SSID of a network you are not currently connected to, tap on the network name. The SSID will be displayed at the top of the screen.

Here are some additional things to keep in mind when trying to find the SSID on iOS:

If the network’s SSID is hidden, it will not be listed in the list of available networks. You can still connect to a hidden network by entering its SSID manually.

If you have a password saved for a network, the SSID will be displayed next to the password.

The SSID of your iPhone’s hotspot will be the name of your iPhone.

5. How to find SSID for Wi-Fi on Android 2023

To find the SSID of a Wi-Fi network on your Android device, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Settings app.

Step 2: Tap on Network & Internet .

Step 3: Tap on Wi-Fi .

The list of Wi-Fi networks will be displayed. The SSID of the network you are currently connected to will be shown above Connected.

If you want to find the SSID of a network you are not connected to, tap on the network name. The SSID will be displayed at the top of the screen.

You can also find the SSID of your mobile hotspot by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the Settings app.

Step 2: Tap on Network & Internet .

Step 3: Tap on Personal Hotspot .

Step 4: The SSID of your mobile hotspot will be displayed under Network name .

10 tips to secure your Wi-Fi network in 2023

Your Wi-Fi network isn’t just a convenient way of accessing the internet; it’s a gateway to your personal information, sensitive data, and even your privacy. This is where the importance of securing your SSID network comes into play. Leaving your Wi-Fi network vulnerable can expose you to various threats, including unauthorized access, data interception, and even cyberattacks.

Follow these steps to secure your SSID Wi-FI network:

1. Use a strong SSID

As we mentioned above, don’t settle for the default name that comes with your router. Instead, opt for something that’s both lengthy and random, making it exceedingly difficult for cybercriminals to guess. Steer clear of personal information like your name, address, or birth date—the last thing you want is to give hackers a head start.

2. Enable network encryption

Enabling network encryption will scramble the data that is sent over your network, making it much more difficult for someone to intercept. Most routers come with WPA2 or WPA3 encryption, enabled by default. You can check these under Advanced in your Settings.

Also, be sure to choose a strong password when setting up encryption. Avoid using easily guessed words like “password1234.”

3. Turn off SSID broadcasting

Your SSID doesn’t need to be a billboard for passersby. Turning off SSID broadcasting prevents your network’s name from being visible to the public, adding an extra layer of obscurity. This means when you want to use that network, you’ll have to type in the name rather than selecting it from a dropdown, which can be a hassle.

4. Keep your router’s software up to date

Router manufacturers release updates to fix vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers. These updates can be your first line of defense against potential threats. Regularly check for updates and ensure that your router’s firmware is always up to date.

5. Keep devices updated for security

Similarly, regularly updating your devices with the latest security patches is akin to installing a virtual shield against potential threats. These updates often include fixes for vulnerabilities that attackers might exploit. Staying current ensures that your devices are equipped to fend off malware and other digital dangers.

6. Use a firewall

A firewall can help protect your network from unauthorized access. Most routers have a built-in firewall, but you may want to consider purchasing a more advanced firewall solution.

7. Be careful about sharing passwords

Be careful about who you share your password with. Only give your network password to people you trust. If you think someone may have compromised your password, change it immediately.

8. Use a VPN for added protection

When you’re connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, employing a high-quality VPN service like ExpressVPN can be a game-changer. That’s because a VPN encrypts your traffic, shielding it from hackers and other third parties.

To protect your home network security, consider incorporating a VPN into your router setup. This approach safeguards all devices connected to your network, granting them the protection of encryption. If you’d like greater convenience, purchase a router like Aircove, the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in VPN protection. It’s the easiest way to defend your entire network.

9. Guard your data on public Wi-Fi

Be mindful of the information you disclose while using public Wi-Fi. Whether you’re in a coffee shop or an airport, avoid logging into sensitive accounts or carrying out financial transactions. Public networks are breeding grounds for cybercriminals, and keeping your confidential data safe should always be a priority.

10. Defend against social engineering attacks

Social engineering attacks prey on human psychology, aiming to manipulate individuals into revealing personal information or clicking on malicious links. To counter these tactics, remain vigilant about the links you click and the information you share, especially if it’s from unfamiliar sources.