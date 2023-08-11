If you’ve ever looked for a Wi-Fi connection on your laptop, phone, or smart TV, you’ve seen a list of Wi-Fi network names pop up. These identifiers, also called SSID, are broadcasted by wireless routers or access points, allowing nearby devices to discover them. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the ins and outs of SSIDs, where you’ll learn how SSIDs work in 2023 and, most importantly, how to find yours.
Jump to…
What is an SSID for Wi-Fi?
Should you change your Wi-Fi name from the default?
How can I change my SSID (Wi-Fi network name)?
Where to find your SSID
On your router
On macOS
On Windows
On Linux
On iOS (iPhone)
On Android
10 Tips to secure your Wi-Fi network
What is SSID for Wi-Fi?
Definition: Wi-Fi SSIDs explained
An SSID, which stands for “Service Set Identifier”, serves as the unique name that identifies a wireless network. This SSID functions as a label that assists devices, such as smartphones, laptops, or other internet-connected gadgets, in locating and joining the correct Wi-Fi network.
When you decide to connect a device to a Wi-Fi network, the device must be able to identify the network by its designated name, or SSID. This name is broadcasted by the Wi-Fi router or hotspot to make it recognizable to nearby devices seeking to establish a connection. Ultimately, the SSID plays a vital role in allowing devices to pinpoint and connect to the appropriate Wi-Fi network amid the various networks that might be available in the vicinity.
How long is an SSID Wi-Fi name?
The SSID for Wi-Fi can be up to 32 letters, numbers, and symbols long. SSIDs are case-sensitive. If you need to connect to a Wi-Fi network by typing in the name manually (this is not common but is required if you’ve hidden the SSID), you’ll need to use the correct capitalization.
What does an SSID for Wi-Fi look like?
Routers come with default SSIDs, and they typically consist of a combination of a company’s name and random numbers or letters. Here are some examples of how default SSID Wi-Fi names might look for different router brands:
- TP-Link: TP-Link_016080
- Netgear: netgear41
- Linksys: Linksys00019
- Asus: ASUS837
- D-Link: DLink_wifi123
Keep in mind that while manufacturers use these default SSIDs, it’s recommended to change them to something different.
Should you change your Wi-Fi name from the default?
If you’re concerned about security, it’s highly recommended that you change your Wi-Fi network’s SSID from the default name. The default name gives away your router model, which gives potential hackers helpful information for trying to break into your network. Hiding your router model makes it more difficult for anyone to hack your Wi-Fi.
When changing your SSID name, don’t use your name, address, or other personal details, to prevent people from finding out your information. Also don’t use the same SSID name as your neighbor’s, to avoid confusion.
How can I change my SSID (Wi-Fi network name)?
To change your SSID, you need to access your router’s settings. How to do this varies depending on the router manufacturer, but here are the general steps:
- Step 1: Find your router’s IP address. This is usually printed on a sticker on the bottom of the router.
- Step 2: Open a web browser and type your router’s IP address into the address bar.
- Step 3: You will be prompted to enter your router’s username and password. These are usually printed on the same sticker as the IP address.
- Step 4: Once you’ve logged in, you will need to find the settings for your wireless network. This is usually under a menu called Wireless or Wi-Fi.
- Step 5: Look for the field labeled SSID or Network Name.
- Step 6: Enter a new name for your wireless network.
- Step 7: Click Save or Apply to save your changes.
- Step 8: You may need to reboot your router for the changes to take effect.
Where to find your Wi-Fi SSID
There are multiple ways you can find your Wi-Fi SSID. Follow these easy steps to find yours, by picking your device and the system it runs on:
1. How to find SSID for Wi-Fi on your router
Check the router sticker
Look for a sticker on the bottom or side of your router. This sticker usually contains important information about your router, including the SSID (network name) and password. However, this might not be accurate if someone has already changed the SSID.
Router’s web interface
Open a web browser on a device connected to the router and enter the router’s IP address (often something like 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1) into the address bar. This will take you to the router’s web interface. You might need to enter a username and password (usually “admin” for both) to log in. Once logged in, you can navigate through the settings to find the SSID.
2. How to find SSID for Wi-Fi on macOS 2023
To find your SSID (Wi-Fi network name) on a Mac, follow these steps:
- Step 1: Look at the upper right corner of your Mac’s screen. You’ll find the Wi-Fi icon there, which looks like a series of curved bars or a fan-like symbol.
- Step 2: Click on the Wi-Fi icon once.
- Step 3: A dropdown menu will appear, showing a list of available Wi-Fi networks. The network you’re currently connected to will be indicated by a blue checkmark and a blue Wi-Fi icon next to its name. This is your SSID.
Note: If you’re not currently connected to a network, the list will show all the available networks in your vicinity. You can find the SSIDs of these networks in the dropdown list as well.
3. How to find SSID for Wi-Fi on Windows 2023
To find your SSID on a PC, follow these steps:
- Step 1: Click on the network icon in the taskbar, on the left-hand side (it looks like a little globe symbol).
- Step 2: At the top left of the popup menu, you will see the Wi-Fi icon. Click the arrow next to it to see the list of available networks. Your SSID will be listed there.
3. How to find SSID for Wi-Fi on Linux 2023
Whichever method you choose, finding the SSID of a Wi-Fi network on Linux is a quick and relatively easy process:
a. Using the Network Manager GUI
- Step 1: Open the Network Manager GUI by clicking on the network icon in the top right corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Click on the Wi-Fi tab.
The list of available Wi-Fi networks will be displayed. The SSID of the network you are currently connected to will be highlighted.
b. Using the nmcli command
The nmcli command is a powerful tool for managing network connections on Linux. To find the SSID of the current Wi-Fi network, use the following command:
nmcli -t -f active,ssid dev wifi
This command will output a list of all the active Wi-Fi networks. The SSID of the network you are currently connected to will be the first entry in the list.
c. Using the iwconfig command
The iwconfig command is another command-line tool that can be used to find the SSID of a Wi-Fi network. To use it, run the following command:
iwconfig
This command will output a list of all the network interfaces on your system. The SSID of the current Wi-Fi network will be displayed in the ESSID field.
4. How to find SSID for Wi-Fi on iOS 2023
To find the SSID of a Wi-Fi network on your iPhone, you can follow these steps:
- Step 1: Open the Settings app.
- Step 2: Tap on Wi-Fi.
The list of available Wi-Fi networks will be displayed. The SSID of the network you are currently connected to will be listed with a checkmark next to it.
If you want to find the SSID of a network you are not currently connected to, tap on the network name. The SSID will be displayed at the top of the screen.
Here are some additional things to keep in mind when trying to find the SSID on iOS:
- If the network’s SSID is hidden, it will not be listed in the list of available networks. You can still connect to a hidden network by entering its SSID manually.
- If you have a password saved for a network, the SSID will be displayed next to the password.
- The SSID of your iPhone’s hotspot will be the name of your iPhone.
5. How to find SSID for Wi-Fi on Android 2023
To find the SSID of a Wi-Fi network on your Android device, follow these steps:
- Step 1: Open the Settings app.
- Step 2: Tap on Network & Internet.
- Step 3: Tap on Wi-Fi.
The list of Wi-Fi networks will be displayed. The SSID of the network you are currently connected to will be shown above Connected.
If you want to find the SSID of a network you are not connected to, tap on the network name. The SSID will be displayed at the top of the screen.
You can also find the SSID of your mobile hotspot by following these steps:
- Step 1: Open the Settings app.
- Step 2: Tap on Network & Internet.
- Step 3: Tap on Personal Hotspot.
- Step 4: The SSID of your mobile hotspot will be displayed under Network name.
10 tips to secure your Wi-Fi network in 2023
Your Wi-Fi network isn’t just a convenient way of accessing the internet; it’s a gateway to your personal information, sensitive data, and even your privacy. This is where the importance of securing your SSID network comes into play. Leaving your Wi-Fi network vulnerable can expose you to various threats, including unauthorized access, data interception, and even cyberattacks.
Follow these steps to secure your SSID Wi-FI network:
1. Use a strong SSID
As we mentioned above, don’t settle for the default name that comes with your router. Instead, opt for something that’s both lengthy and random, making it exceedingly difficult for cybercriminals to guess. Steer clear of personal information like your name, address, or birth date—the last thing you want is to give hackers a head start.
2. Enable network encryption
Enabling network encryption will scramble the data that is sent over your network, making it much more difficult for someone to intercept. Most routers come with WPA2 or WPA3 encryption, enabled by default. You can check these under Advanced in your Settings.
Also, be sure to choose a strong password when setting up encryption. Avoid using easily guessed words like “password1234.”
3. Turn off SSID broadcasting
Your SSID doesn’t need to be a billboard for passersby. Turning off SSID broadcasting prevents your network’s name from being visible to the public, adding an extra layer of obscurity. This means when you want to use that network, you’ll have to type in the name rather than selecting it from a dropdown, which can be a hassle.
4. Keep your router’s software up to date
Router manufacturers release updates to fix vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers. These updates can be your first line of defense against potential threats. Regularly check for updates and ensure that your router’s firmware is always up to date.
5. Keep devices updated for security
Similarly, regularly updating your devices with the latest security patches is akin to installing a virtual shield against potential threats. These updates often include fixes for vulnerabilities that attackers might exploit. Staying current ensures that your devices are equipped to fend off malware and other digital dangers.
6. Use a firewall
A firewall can help protect your network from unauthorized access. Most routers have a built-in firewall, but you may want to consider purchasing a more advanced firewall solution.
7. Be careful about sharing passwords
Be careful about who you share your password with. Only give your network password to people you trust. If you think someone may have compromised your password, change it immediately.
8. Use a VPN for added protection
When you’re connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, employing a high-quality VPN service like ExpressVPN can be a game-changer. That’s because a VPN encrypts your traffic, shielding it from hackers and other third parties.
To protect your home network security, consider incorporating a VPN into your router setup. This approach safeguards all devices connected to your network, granting them the protection of encryption. If you’d like greater convenience, purchase a router like Aircove, the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in VPN protection. It’s the easiest way to defend your entire network.
9. Guard your data on public Wi-Fi
Be mindful of the information you disclose while using public Wi-Fi. Whether you’re in a coffee shop or an airport, avoid logging into sensitive accounts or carrying out financial transactions. Public networks are breeding grounds for cybercriminals, and keeping your confidential data safe should always be a priority.
10. Defend against social engineering attacks
Social engineering attacks prey on human psychology, aiming to manipulate individuals into revealing personal information or clicking on malicious links. To counter these tactics, remain vigilant about the links you click and the information you share, especially if it’s from unfamiliar sources.
FAQ: About SSID for Wi-Fi
What does SSID mean?
SSID stands for “Service Set Identifier”. It’s a name that identifies a wireless network. SSIDs can be up to 32 characters long and can contain letters, numbers, and special characters.
Here are some examples of SSIDs:
– MyHomeNetwork
– Starbucks
– TheLibrary
– TP-LINK_3486
– Linksys_3975
The default SSID for a wireless router is usually the brand name of the router with a series of random numbers. However, you can change the SSID to anything you want. This can be helpful if you want to make your network more secure or if you simply want to give it a more memorable name.
Is SSID the same as Wi-Fi?
No, SSID is not the same as Wi-Fi. SSID (Service Set Identifier) is a name that identifies a wireless network. Wi-Fi, on the other hand, is a wireless networking technology that allows devices to connect to the internet without the need for cables. When you connect to a Wi-Fi network, you select an SSID from any network within range.
So, SSID is a part of Wi-Fi, but it is not the same thing. SSID is the name of the network, while Wi-Fi is the technology that allows you to connect to the network.
Can I hide my SSID?
Yes, you can hide your SSID. Hiding your SSID will prevent it from being displayed in public lists of available networks. This can make it more difficult for unauthorized users to connect to your network.
To hide your SSID, you will need to log in to your router’s settings page. Once you have hidden your SSID, you will still be able to connect to your network as long as you know the SSID and the password. To connect to a hidden network, you will need to manually enter the SSID and password into your device.
Here are some of the advantages of hiding your SSID:
– It can make it more difficult for unauthorized users to connect to your network.
– It can help to protect your network from being scanned for vulnerabilities.
– It can make your network less of a target for attacks.
However, there are also some disadvantages to hiding your SSID:
– It can make it more difficult for authorized users to connect to your network.
– It can make it more difficult to troubleshoot network problems.
– It can make it more difficult to share your network with guests.
Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to hide your SSID is up to you. If you’re concerned about security, then hiding your SSID can be a good way to make your network more secure. However, if you are concerned about usability, then you may want to consider leaving your SSID visible.
Can a VPN hide your SSID?
No, a VPN cannot hide your SSID. A VPN is a virtual private network that encrypts your traffic and routes it through a server in another location. This can prevent your ISP or other third parties from tracking your online activity. However, a VPN does not change the name of your wireless network or prevent it from being displayed in public lists of available networks.
If you want to hide your SSID, you will need to do so directly on your router. The exact steps for doing this will vary depending on your router’s manufacturer and model. Once you have hidden your SSID, you will still be able to connect to your network as long as you know the SSID and the password. To connect to a hidden network, you will need to manually enter the SSID and password into your device’s Wi-Fi settings.
What’s the difference between SSID, MAC address, and IP address?
SSID, MAC address, and IP address are all important identifiers for devices on a network. However, they each serve different purposes and have different properties.
– SSID stands for service set identifier. It is a name that identifies a wireless network. When you connect to a wireless network, you are actually connecting to its SSID. SSIDs can be up to 32 characters long and can contain letters, numbers, and special characters.
– MAC address stands for media access control address. It is a unique identifier assigned to each network interface controller (NIC) by the manufacturer. MAC addresses are 12 hexadecimal digits long and are usually written in the format XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX.
– IP address stands for internet protocol address. It is a unique identifier assigned to each device on a network. IP addresses are 32-bit numbers that are usually written in the format XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX.
Can I have multiple SSIDs on my network?
Yes, you can have multiple SSIDs on your network. This is called multi-SSID. Multi-SSID allows you to create multiple wireless networks with different names and security settings. This can be useful for a variety of reasons, such as separating devices (such as guests, IoT devices, or work devices), managing bandwidth (you can create separate SSIDs with different bandwidth limits), and providing different levels of security.
To create multiple SSIDs on your network, you will need to log in to your router’s settings page. The exact steps for doing this will vary depending on your router’s manufacturer and model. Once you are logged in, look for the setting that controls SSIDs. This setting is usually called something like Wireless Networks or SSID Setup.
To create a new SSID, you will need to enter a name for the network, a security type, and a password. You can also choose to hide the SSID if you want. Once you have created the new SSID, save your changes, and the new SSID will be available for devices to connect to.
What if there are multiple Wi-Fi networks with the same SSID?
There’s nothing wrong with having multiple Wi-Fi networks with the same SSID and password, and you can choose to connect to whichever one, but your device will likely switch between these networks based on which signal is stronger.
If you use networks with the same name but different passwords, you’ll only be able to connect to the ones for which you’ve entered the correct password.
What’s a good name for my SSID?
There are many good names for your SSID. Here are a few ideas:
Funny names: These names can be a fun way to add a little personality to your network. Some examples include:
– “Pretty Fly for a Wi-Fi”
– “The LAN Before Time”
– “Winternet is Coming”
– “Bill Wi the Science Fi”
– “LAN Solo”
Creative names: These names can be a more unique way to identify your network. Some examples include:
– “The Promised LAN”
– “The Wi-Fi That Shall Not Be Spoken”
– “The Force”
– “May the Wi-Fi be With You”
– “Your LAN Is My LAN”
Family-friendly names: These names are a good option if you have children or if you want to keep your network name professional. Some examples include:
– “Home Sweet Home”
– “The Family Network”
– “Our Wi-Fi”
– “The Nest”
– “The Burrow”
When choosing a name for your SSID, it is important to consider the following factors:
1. Length: SSIDs can be up to 32 characters long. However, it is best to keep your name short and easy to remember.
2. Uniqueness: It is important to choose a name that is unique and not easily guessed. This will help to protect your network from unauthorized access.
3. Appropriateness: The name should be appropriate for the audience that will be using it. For example, you may want to avoid using curse words or offensive language.
Can I see what devices are connected to my Wi-Fi?
Yes, you can see what devices are connected to your Wi-Fi. There are a few ways to do this:
– Check your router’s settings: Most routers have a built-in feature that allows you to view a list of devices that are connected to your network. To do this, you will need to log in to your router’s settings page. The exact steps for doing this will vary depending on your router’s manufacturer and model. Once you are logged in, look for the setting that controls connected devices. This setting is usually called something like Attached Devices or Connected Clients.
– Use a network scanner: There are a number of network scanners available that can be used to view a list of devices that are connected to your network. These scanners are often more comprehensive than the built-in features on routers and can provide more information about the devices, such as their IP addresses and MAC addresses. Some popular network scanners include:
*Wireless Network Watcher
*Angry IP Scanner
*NetStumbler
– Check your device’s Wi-Fi settings: If you are using a laptop or smartphone, you can check your device’s Wi-Fi settings to see a list of devices that are connected to the same network. To do this, open your device’s settings and select the Wi-Fi option. You should see a list of all the networks that your device can see. The list will include the name of the network, the signal strength, and the number of devices that are connected to the network.
It’s important to note that not all devices will show up in the list of connected devices. For example, devices that are connected to your network using a wired connection will not show up in the list. Additionally, some devices, such as printers and smart TVs, may not broadcast their names or MAC addresses.
The most surefire way to kick out anyone off your Wi-Fi network is to change your password. All devices will have to enter the new password to gain access.
Protect your online privacy and security
30-day money-back guarantee