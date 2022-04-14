Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension , and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

This guide will show you how to generate strong passwords for all your online accounts using ExpressVPN Keys (ExpressVPN’s password manager).

ExpressVPN Keys can generate strong passwords that are long, randomized, and complex, making them difficult for attackers to crack. After that, save them in your password manager and fill them with just a click or tap when signing in to your accounts.

ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension

Generate a strong password for a new login

To generate a strong password in the Chrome extension:

Install and set up the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. Click the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. Unlock your password manager. Click at the top-right. Under the Password field, click Need a new password?. Fill in the other details. Click Save.

To generate a strong password when creating a new account on a website:

Install and set up the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. Click the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. Go to the website you want to create an account for. Click the password field. Click the suggested password. You will be prompted to save your new login. Click Save.

Generate a strong password for an existing login

Install and set up the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. Click the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. Unlock the password manager. Click a saved login. Click Edit. Under the Password field, tap Generate strong password. Click Save.

If you have any issues generating passwords for new accounts or existing logins, refer to this troubleshooting page.

ExpressVPN for Android

Generate a strong password for a new login

To generate a strong password within the ExpressVPN app:

Open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Keys tab. Unlock your password manager. Tap at the top-right. Under the Password field, tap Need a new password?. Fill in the other details. Tap SAVE.

To generate a strong password when creating a new account on a website or an app:

Before proceeding, make sure to enable autofill in the app settings.

Go to the login screen or page. Tap the username or password field. Tap the keyboard or dropdown button Add New Login. Under the Password field, tap Need a new password?. Tap SAVE & FILL.

Generate a strong password for an existing login

Open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Keys tab. Unlock your password manager. Tap a saved login. Tap EDIT at the top-right. Under the Password field, tap Generate strong password. Tap SAVE.

If you have any issues generating passwords for new accounts or existing logins, refer to this troubleshooting page.

ExpressVPN for iOS

Generate a strong password for a new login

Open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Keys tab. Unlock your password manager. Tap at the top-right. Under the Password field, tap Need a new password?. Fill in the other details. Tap SAVE.

Generate a strong password for an existing login

Open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Keys tab. Unlock your password manager. Tap a saved login. Tap EDIT at the top-right. Under the Password field, tap Generate strong password. Tap SAVE.

If you have any issues generating passwords for new accounts or existing logins, refer to this troubleshooting page.

