Last year, we introduced ExpressVPN Aircove—the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in VPN functionality. Designed to bring easy, always-on VPN protection to your home network, Aircove set a new standard for the VPN router industry, with reviewers praising its ease of use and stable performance. It even clinched How-to Geek’s Editor’s Choice award, with the publication calling it a “milestone in router development.”

Since the initial launch of Aircove in the U.S., we’ve made multiple improvements to its software in our quest to provide the best solution for whole-home privacy. Today, ExpressVPN is proud to share the addition of several advanced protection features, giving users even greater control over their online safety.

These enhancements come at a time when we’ve also made Aircove more widely available for purchase around the world. Apart from the U.S., where we first launched, Aircove is now available in these countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

New features for a safer, more enjoyable online experience

Aircove’s new advanced protection features include Threat Manager, which prevents apps and websites on your device from communicating with third parties on our blocklists. Our blocklists include known trackers, scammers, and malware sites; we review and update them regularly to ensure you’re protected against the latest known threats.

Don’t want to see ads as you browse? Aircove’s built-in ad blocker filters out display ads, shielding you from intrusive content.

We’ve also added parental controls. Aircove already lets you sort all your connected devices into five groups, each with its own VPN location or set to connect to the internet directly, without a VPN. To use parental controls, create a group just for your children’s devices to restrict internet access at certain times of the day and block undesirable content. Need the family computer connected to the internet for school work but don’t want your kids going online on their iPad in the evenings? You got it. Aircove gives you maximum flexibility with minimal effort.

Always-on protection, simplified

According to a recent study, 98% of all Internet of Things (IoT) device traffic is unencrypted, potentially allowing attackers to easily extract personal and confidential data. When combined with an active ExpressVPN subscription, Aircove lets you protect every device and encrypt every connection in your home. This includes smart TVs, voice assistants, and other smart home appliances that aren’t usually compatible with VPN software.

Key features

The easiest router setup on the market. With Aircove, anyone can breeze through setup—not just the resident tech expert. Enjoy the protection of a world-class VPN, straight out of the box. And after setup, every device that connects is instantly secure. It’s as simple as joining Wi-Fi.

Security by design. Audited by cybersecurity firm Cure53, Aircove incorporates security features like automatic updates and Network Lock: a VPN kill switch that blocks all internet traffic if your VPN connection drops. Set parental controls and block ads, trackers, and malicious sites with Aircove’s built-in advanced protection.

Fast, stable performance. Aircove provides up to 1,600 sq. ft./ 150 sq. m of fast and stable dual-band Wi-Fi to dozens of devices. It uses Wi-Fi 6 for faster and more reliable wireless connectivity and can deliver speeds up to 1,200 Mbps (600 Mbps for 2.4 GHz and 1,200 Mbps for 5 GHz). Stream in 4K HD on multiple screens even with the VPN on. (Maximums are based on ideal use conditions. Actual range and performance depend on your internet service provider, home size, layout, device usage, building materials, and obstructions.)

Connect to multiple VPN locations at once. Easily drag and drop your devices into up to five groups, each with its own VPN location. You can have one group for visitors, another group for your streaming devices, and even a group that connects to the internet directly, without a VPN. Control it all from a browser on your phone or computer.

Automatic updates. Aircove stays up to date with the latest security updates and feature improvements. Set it and forget it.

24/7 live chat support. If you ever run into an issue with Aircove, you can contact ExpressVPN Support any time, day or night. We provide 24/7 live chat and email support, as well as online troubleshooting guides to make sure you always get the help you need.

Digital home protection, redefined



Make your home as safe online as you expect it to be in the real world. ExpressVPN Aircove is available to purchase internationally on Amazon for U.S. and non-U.S. customers, at a special launch price of 169 USD (regular price: 189.90 USD).