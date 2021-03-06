If you’re already using a VPN, you’ll know it comes with many benefits, from keeping your online activity private to helping you stream all your favorite content and gain unrestricted access to the internet.

But even VPN apps have their limits. They can be installed on numerous devices, like desktops and mobile phones, but not on certain smart appliances and gadgets, such as smart fridges, security cameras, and some smart TVs. These items are often left vulnerable to hackers and snoops.

VPN services will also typically limit the number of simultaneous connections you can make with one account. An ExpressVPN subscription lets you connect to VPN servers on up to five devices at once, which is plenty for most people, but not for everybody.

The good news? You can remove both of these limitations in one move—by setting up a VPN on your router. There are literally no downsides.

Secure all your home devices with just one app

Installing the latest ExpressVPN router app is the simplest and most effective way to cover everything in your network with a VPN connection. Here are the three best things about it:

1. It protects all your smart devices

That includes ones that can’t run a VPN app directly, like your gaming consoles, certain smart TVs, and home appliances. If you have more than five devices on your home network, your router can protect all of them while only counting as one VPN connection. Bonus: Any guests who connect to your router will automatically be protected without needing the app on their devices.

2. It’s easy to use

No need to open up your terminal or stress over different options and settings. ExpressVPN’s router app is already preloaded onto the router, and the interface is intuitive, unintimidating, and as simple as joining a Wi-Fi network.

3. It’s customizable to your needs

Only want your desktop to be connected to the router’s VPN? Thanks to split tunneling, our router app allows you to pick and choose the devices you want to cover with a VPN, leaving out the ones you don’t. This prevents an all-or-nothing situation and allows you to fully customize how your devices connect to the router.

Stay connected and protected in the comfort of your home

With more of us working at home or even remotely, keeping your devices secure at home shouldn’t have to be a chore, and it doesn’t have to be. Using the ExpressVPN router app to protect all your devices is the smartest thing you can do for your smart devices.

Jamie writes about current issues concerning digital privacy and security and is known to interview leading figures in tech. He also keeps an eye on changes in government censorship and surveillance.