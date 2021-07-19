9 best movies about the Olympics to stream online

The world awaits this summer’s Olympic Games, which are fast approaching after a year’s delay and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. We’ve chosen some of our favorite films about the Olympics to get geared up for the world’s premiere sporting event. And from July 23 to August 9, 2021, stream the real thing with the help of our Olympics streaming guide!

Here are our picks of top films about the Olympics:

Eddie the Eagle

Year: 2015

What’s it about?: The story of underdog British ski jumper Michael Edwards, who captured his country—and the world’s—imagination at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

Who are the stars?: Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman, Tom Costello

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Where’s it streaming?: Disney+

Foxcatcher

Year: 2014

What’s it about?: Two brothers, both former U.S. Olympic gold medalist wrestlers, train for the 1988 Summer Olympics under the watchful eyes of an eccentric multimillionaire—and the story takes a dark turn. This true-crime drama was nominated for five Academy Awards.

Who are the stars?: Steve Carrell, Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Where’s it streaming?: Amazon Prime

Blades of Glory

Year: 2007

What’s it about?: Two rival skaters are banned from a men’s figure skating competition and forced to become a pairs team. It’s an absurd premise that only Will Ferrell could pull off. Catch this comedy to see why it has a cult following!

Who are the stars?: Will Ferrell, Jon Heder, Amy Poehler, Will Arnett

IMDB Rating: 6.3

Where’s it streaming?: Netflix

Cool Runnings

Year: 1993

What’s it about?: A Jamaican sprinter disqualified from the Olympics links up with a disgraced bobsled coach to form the first Jamaican bobsled team. It’s based on a true story about the 1988 Winter Olympics and features a classic John Candy performance.

Who are the stars?: John Candy, Doug E. Doug, Leon

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Where’s it streaming? Disney+

I, Tonya

Year: 2017

What’s it about?: This biopic gives insight into the fascinating life of Tonya Harding, who ascended the ranks as a figure skater only to encounter immense challenges in her personal and professional life. She eventually became known for being behind an assault on Nancy Kerrigan, who was her main rival at the 1994 Olympics. Allison Janney won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as Harding’s mother.

Who are the stars?: Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Where’s it streaming?: Netflix, Hulu

Icarus

Year: 2017

What’s it about?: This documentary delves deep into the doping scandal surrounding the Russian national team at the 2014 Olympics. At its center is a Russian scientist under protective custody in the U.S.

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Where’s it streaming?: Netflix

Chariots of Fire

Year: 1981

What’s it about?: Two British track athletes from very different religious backgrounds running for different reasons journey to the 1924 Paris Olympics. This film, based on a true story, won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Who are the stars?: Ben Cross, Ian Charleson, Nicholas Farrell

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Where’s it streaming?: Disney+

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Year: 2013

What’s it about?: IMDB’s highest-rated Olympic movie ever, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag tells the true story of Milkha Singh—a runner known as the Flying Sikh—who overcame overwhelming odds to become one of India’s most iconic athletes, competing in the Olympics in 1956, 1960, and 1964.

Who are the stars?: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Pawan Malhotra

IMDB Rating: 8.2

Where’s it streaming?: Hotstar

Miracle

Year: 2004

What’s it about?: This movie celebrates the “miracle on ice,” perhaps the greatest upset in hockey history, when the U.S. team defeated the supposedly unbeatable Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Who are the stars?: Kurt Russell, Patricia Clarkson, Nathan West

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Where’s it streaming?: Disney+

My passions are politics, sports, and how data helps us understood both. I’m kind of like a discount Nate Silver who hasn’t been famously wrong about anything—yet.