9 best movies about the Olympics to stream online

The world awaits this summer’s Olympic Games, which are fast approaching after a year’s delay and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. We’ve chosen some of our favorite films about the Olympics to get geared up for the world’s premiere sporting event. And from July 23 to August 9, 2021, stream the real thing with the help of our Olympics streaming guide!
Here are our picks of top films about the Olympics:
Eddie the Eagle
Year: 2015
What’s it about?: The story of underdog British ski jumper Michael Edwards, who captured his country—and the world’s—imagination at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary.
Who are the stars?: Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman, Tom Costello
IMDB Rating: 7.4
Where’s it streaming?: Disney+
Foxcatcher
Year: 2014
What’s it about?: Two brothers, both former U.S. Olympic gold medalist wrestlers, train for the 1988 Summer Olympics under the watchful eyes of an eccentric multimillionaire—and the story takes a dark turn. This true-crime drama was nominated for five Academy Awards.
Who are the stars?: Steve Carrell, Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo
IMDB Rating: 7.0
Where’s it streaming?: Amazon Prime
Blades of Glory
Year: 2007
What’s it about?: Two rival skaters are banned from a men’s figure skating competition and forced to become a pairs team. It’s an absurd premise that only Will Ferrell could pull off. Catch this comedy to see why it has a cult following!
Who are the stars?: Will Ferrell, Jon Heder, Amy Poehler, Will Arnett
IMDB Rating: 6.3
Where’s it streaming?: Netflix
Cool Runnings
Year: 1993
What’s it about?: A Jamaican sprinter disqualified from the Olympics links up with a disgraced bobsled coach to form the first Jamaican bobsled team. It’s based on a true story about the 1988 Winter Olympics and features a classic John Candy performance.
Who are the stars?: John Candy, Doug E. Doug, Leon
IMDB Rating: 7.0
Where’s it streaming? Disney+
I, Tonya
Year: 2017
What’s it about?: This biopic gives insight into the fascinating life of Tonya Harding, who ascended the ranks as a figure skater only to encounter immense challenges in her personal and professional life. She eventually became known for being behind an assault on Nancy Kerrigan, who was her main rival at the 1994 Olympics. Allison Janney won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as Harding’s mother.
Who are the stars?: Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney
IMDB Rating: 7.5
Where’s it streaming?: Netflix, Hulu
Icarus
Year: 2017
What’s it about?: This documentary delves deep into the doping scandal surrounding the Russian national team at the 2014 Olympics. At its center is a Russian scientist under protective custody in the U.S.
IMDB Rating: 7.9
Where’s it streaming?: Netflix
Chariots of Fire
Year: 1981
What’s it about?: Two British track athletes from very different religious backgrounds running for different reasons journey to the 1924 Paris Olympics. This film, based on a true story, won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Who are the stars?: Ben Cross, Ian Charleson, Nicholas Farrell
IMDB Rating: 7.2
Where’s it streaming?: Disney+
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Year: 2013
What’s it about?: IMDB’s highest-rated Olympic movie ever, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag tells the true story of Milkha Singh—a runner known as the Flying Sikh—who overcame overwhelming odds to become one of India’s most iconic athletes, competing in the Olympics in 1956, 1960, and 1964.
Who are the stars?: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Pawan Malhotra
IMDB Rating: 8.2
Where’s it streaming?: Hotstar
Miracle
Year: 2004
What’s it about?: This movie celebrates the “miracle on ice,” perhaps the greatest upset in hockey history, when the U.S. team defeated the supposedly unbeatable Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics.
Who are the stars?: Kurt Russell, Patricia Clarkson, Nathan West
IMDB Rating: 7.5
Where’s it streaming?: Disney+