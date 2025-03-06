BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, 06 MARCH 2025 – Leading consumer privacy and security company ExpressVPN and leading student discount provider, Student Beans, are excited to begin providing students with a best-value VPN deal from ExpressVPN. This partnership ensures students can protect their digital lives with the best in online security, all without breaking the bank.

Students who sign up for a 12-month ExpressVPN subscription through Student Beans will get an extra 4 months completely free, extending their access to world-class digital privacy and security. Plus, students will get a 14-day free trial, so they can experience the premium features of ExpressVPN risk-free.

Not only will ExpressVPN provide reliable digital privacy protection to students by securing their connection and masking their IP address, it also enables students to stay connected and confident online – however far from home they might be. Whether on campus or travelling the world, students can connect to public WiFi knowing that their data is being kept secure, and they can access content from around the world by choosing a server location from the 105 countries in ExpressVPN’s vast server network.

Zac Eller, GM, Global Partnerships & Business Development at ExpressVPN, said: “Access to digital services is a cornerstone of today’s university or college experience, making it essential for students to stay connected while protecting their digital privacy and security. Our partnership with Student Beans will help to make our industry-leading privacy solutions as accessible and affordable as possible for students, providing them with a seamless and secure way to stay protected while they study, browse, and socialize online.”

Amie Edwards-McLean, Head of B2B Marketing at Student Beans, said: “At Student Beans, we’re dedicated to making life more affordable for students as well as helping them access the best resources for their education and lifestyle. We’re thrilled to partner with ExpressVPN to offer students an incredible deal on their VPN subscription, ensuring they have the means to secure their connections and safeguard their online privacy.”

For more information and to take advantage of this exclusive offer, visit https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/uk/expressvpn.