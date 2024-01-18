Because every family’s different, and that’s OK. AircoveOS lets you create groups—up to five of them—for all your devices, each with its own VPN location. So you can watch the game in the UK, while your partner streams shows from Australia, and the kids get to game like they’re in Japan. Everyone wins!



Keeping the peace at home? It’s as easy as keeping everyone connected. Once your devices have joined the network for the first time, they’ll remember it from that point on. So it’s not just the Wi-Fi connection that’s automatic, but the VPN protection, too. You don’t have to install the app at all, if you don’t want to.



And if you do happen to connect to ExpressVPN on a particular device while simultaneously connecting to the VPN via Aircove, no problem. Lightway Passthrough, an AircoveOS feature, sorts out that "double VPN" scenario for you without any configuration at all.