Experience the AircoveOS difference
Developed by ExpressVPN and audited by Cure53, AircoveOS is the technology that underpins both Aircove and Aircove Go. When paired with an ExpressVPN subscription, it simplifies, amplifies, and extends VPN protection for you and your family. And your privacy? It’s front and center.
Device groups
Sort your devices into groups, each with its own location and settings.
Advanced protection
Block trackers, malicious sites, and pesky display ads.
Parental controls
Set times for internet access and block adult content.
VPN on everything
Protect every device—even ones that can’t normally run a VPN.
Quick setup
Get connected in five minutes. It’s the easiest router setup out there!
Wi-Fi Link
Exclusive to Aircove Go. Connect to the internet via another Wi-Fi network, no cable needed.
Network Lock
Our kill switch blocks all internet traffic when your VPN connection drops, protecting your data.
Pro features
WPA3 Wi-Fi security, dynamic DNS, port forwarding, and Lightway Passthrough.
Auto updates
Wake up to the latest features and security improvements, delivered straight to your Aircove.
Meet the latest:
Aircove Go
Flexibility that fits any household
Because every family’s different, and that’s OK. AircoveOS lets you create groups—up to five of them—for all your devices, each with its own VPN location. So you can watch the game in the UK, while your partner streams shows from Australia, and the kids get to game like they’re in Japan. Everyone wins!
Keeping the peace at home? It’s as easy as keeping everyone connected. Once your devices have joined the network for the first time, they’ll remember it from that point on. So it’s not just the Wi-Fi connection that’s automatic, but the VPN protection, too. You don’t have to install the app at all, if you don’t want to.
And if you do happen to connect to ExpressVPN on a particular device while simultaneously connecting to the VPN via Aircove, no problem. Lightway Passthrough, an AircoveOS feature, sorts out that "double VPN" scenario for you without any configuration at all.
Enjoy advanced protection, too
With smart home devices like voice assistants and baby monitors becoming potential points of entry for online snoops, access points into our homes are no longer limited to doors and windows.
AircoveOS was designed to be compatible with any online device, not just ones that can download a VPN. So you can finally protect all your family’s devices, and leave nothing to chance.
Besides the benefits you expect from a world-class VPN, AircoveOS provides advanced protection features, including:
These features are built right in, so you can use them as soon as you’ve set up your Aircove router. Simply toggle on the settings you want and you can enjoy these features with or without the VPN connected.
Do it all on your dashboard
Organize your devices
For each group, set a VPN location or choose:
Smart Location, which selects the best location for you based on network conditions
No VPN, for when you want a device connected to the internet but not using VPN
No internet, for when you want to block individual devices from accessing the internet
Your preferred advanced protection settings to apply, if any
Set up advanced protection
Decide which advanced protection settings to apply and even limit internet access at certain times!
Nerd out over pro features
Enable custom DNS, port forwarding, and more. Technical users can get their hands dirty if they want to.
Take your VPN-protected network anywhere
With Aircove running, your Wi-Fi network is fully encrypted and private, and so is any device that connects to it. But what if you’re headed out on a family vacation, or need to work remotely for a while?
Aircove Go lets you hit the road with peace of mind. Turn any public hotspot into your own VPN-protected network with Wi-Fi Link, an exclusive feature that lets you connect to the internet via another Wi-Fi network, even those with captive login portals.
There’s an Aircove for everyone
Here’s an overview of Aircove Go vs. Aircove to help you choose. See the full specs.
Best for
Smaller homes, hotels, holiday rentals, RVs, and co-working spaces
Wi-Fi Standard
Dual-band Wi-Fi 6
Coverage
~70 sq. m.
~750 sq. ft.
Ethernet Connectivity
3 gigabit ports
Wi-Fi Link
Max VPN Speed
180 Mbps
Weight
250 grams
Best for
Medium-sized homes, apartments, and offices
Wi-Fi Standard
Dual-band Wi-Fi 6
Coverage
~150 sq. m.
~1,600 sq. ft.
Ethernet Connectivity
5 gigabit ports
Wi-Fi Link
Max VPN Speed
180 Mbps
Weight
450 grams
^Range and performance also depend on your internet service provider, device usage, home layout, building materials, obstructions, and other factors.
*An exclusive Aircove Go feature that lets you connect to the internet via another Wi-Fi network, instead of using an Ethernet cable.