ExpressVPN Aircove: Tech specs

Tech specs
Wi-Fi standard
Dual-band (2.4 GHz/5 GHz) Wi-Fi, AX1800 MU-MIMO,
Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi speed and coverage*
• Enables up to 600 Mbps (2.4GHz), up to 1,200 Mbps (5GHz)
• Up to 1,600 sq. ft.
Processor, memory, and storage
1.2 GHz 64-bit Quad-Core CPU, 512 MB RAM, 128 MB flash storage
Security features
• Built-in^ ExpressVPN protection
• WPA2/3 Wi-Fi security
• Automatic updates
Dimensions
210 mm x 120 mm x 36.8 mm, 445 g
Interface
1 x WAN Ethernet port
4 x LAN Ethernet ports
1 x LED
1 x reset button
1 x 12V/1.5A DC input
4 x external antennas
Package contents
1 x ExpressVPN Aircove router
1 x two-piece power adapter
1 x Ethernet cable
Operating requirements
Working temperature: 0–40°C (32–104°F)
Power input: 12V/1.5A DC input
* Estimates based on normal use conditions. Actual range and performance may vary depending on your internet service provider, home size, layout, device usage, building materials, and obstructions.
^ VPN functionality requires an active ExpressVPN subscription, sold separately. Aircove will perform standard router functions without one.
