ExpressVPN Aircove: Tech specs

Available in the U.S.

Key features

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6

More than enough bandwidth for dozens of devices. Everyone’s connected—and protected.

WPA3 encryption

Supported devices enjoy WPA3 encryption—the highest Wi-Fi security standard available.

Bandwidth efficiency

OFDMA, a Wi-Fi 6 technology, assigns channels effectively and communicates with multiple devices simultaneously.

Gigabit Ethernet

Connect computers, game consoles, streaming boxes, and more with blazing-fast gigabit Ethernet—five ports in all.

Technical drawing of Aircove with front and rear view + callouts

Tech specs


Wi-Fi standard

Dual-band (2.4 GHz/5 GHz) Wi-Fi, ​​AX1800 MU-MIMO,
Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)

Wi-Fi speed and coverage*

• Enables up to 600 Mbps (2.4GHz), up to 1,200 Mbps (5GHz)
• Up to 1,600 sq. ft.

Processor, memory, and storage

1.2 GHz 64-bit Quad-Core CPU, 512 MB RAM, 128 MB flash storage

Security features

• Built-in^ ExpressVPN protection
• WPA2/3 Wi-Fi security
• Automatic updates

Dimensions

210 mm x 120 mm x 36.8 mm, 445 g

Interface

1 x WAN Ethernet port
4 x LAN Ethernet ports
1 x LED
1 x reset button
1 x 12V/1.5A DC input
4 x external antennas

Package contents

1 x ExpressVPN Aircove router
1 x two-piece power adapter
1 x Ethernet cable

Operating requirements

Working temperature: 0–40°C (32–104°F)
Power input: 12V/1.5A DC input

* Estimates based on normal use conditions. Actual range and performance may vary depending on your internet service provider, home size, layout, device usage, building materials, and obstructions.

^ VPN functionality requires an active ExpressVPN subscription, sold separately. Aircove will perform standard router functions without one.

Home protection, redefined.

Make your home as safe online as it is in real life. With Aircove.

