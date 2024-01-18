MTV

MTV will live stream the VMAs for free on the MTV website. To watch the show on the MTV website, click on the “Live TV” option on the navigation bar. You may be prompted to sign in with your TV provider, though the website also offers a “24-hour viewing pass” which allows you to bypass this step. You will need to create an account with your email address, though.

If you have cable, you can easily catch the MTV VMAs 2024s on television on the MTV channel or by signing in to the MTV website using your TV provider.

