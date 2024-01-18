Where to watch the 2024 ‘MTV VMAs’ live without cableWhere to watch the 2024 ‘MTV VMAs’ live without cable
The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) is one of music’s biggest nights, celebrating the best in music videos with unforgettable performances, epic tributes, and showstopping appearances. Here’s everything to know about the MTV VMAs 2024, including all the ways to watch the show!
Where to watch the MTV VMAs 2024 for free
Watch the VMAs with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to ExpressVPN to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
MTV
MTV will live stream the VMAs for free on the MTV website. To watch the show on the MTV website, click on the “Live TV” option on the navigation bar. You may be prompted to sign in with your TV provider, though the website also offers a “24-hour viewing pass” which allows you to bypass this step. You will need to create an account with your email address, though.
If you have cable, you can easily catch the MTV VMAs 2024s on television on the MTV channel or by signing in to the MTV website using your TV provider.
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Paramount Global (MTV’s parent company). You can tune in to the 2024 VMAs on the MTV Pluto channel, which will live stream the show completely free in the U.S.
Where to watch the MTV VMAs 2024 online in the U.S.
Americans have a couple of options for watching the MTV VMAs online. If you’re in the U.S., be sure to connect to ExpressVPN’s U.S. server location so you can stream without worrying about throttled speeds or insecure connections.
Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus is the streaming home of MTV. The streamer should stream the 2024 VMAs live and also on-demand after it airs. If you’re new to Paramount Plus, be sure to take advantage of its seven-day free trial.
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Paramount Global (MTV’s parent company). You can tune in to the 2024 VMAs on the MTV Pluto channel, which will live stream the show completely free in the U.S.
MTV
MTV will live stream the VMAs for free on the MTV website. Take advantage of the “24-hour viewing pass” which allows you to stream the show without signing in with a cable TV provider. However, you will still need to create an MTV account with your email address.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a cord-cutting service that carries MTV and offers a generous free trial. YouTube TV does not require payment with a U.S. credit card, but you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up.
Hulu + Live TV
Watch the MTV VMAs 2024 live on Hulu with Live TV. The service is an excellent cord-cutter that includes MTV, on top of other cable channels and regular Hulu content. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Philo
Philo is a cord-cutting service that carries over 60 channels, including MTV. It’s a great way to watch the MTV VMAs 2024 live, and the service offers new users a free trial.
Where to watch the MTV VMAs 2024 online outside the U.S.
Wondering where you can watch the MTV VMAs in countries outside the U.S.? Here are all the streaming options available. Be sure to first connect to an ExpressVPN server location to bypass activity-based throttling for a blazing-fast, buffer-free stream.
MTV
MTV will live stream the VMAs for free on the MTV website, including its various local versions outside the U.S. Take advantage of the “24-hour viewing pass” which allows you to stream the show without signing in with a TV provider. However, you will still need to create an MTV account with your email address.
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free, ad-supported streaming service available in a few countries, such as the UK, Latin America, and parts of Europe. You can livestream the 2024 VMAs on the MTV Pluto channel completely free. However, Pluto TV is unlikely to stream the show on demand after it airs.
Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus is the streaming home of MTV. The streamer should stream the 2024 VMAs live and also on-demand after it airs. If you’re new to Paramount Plus, be sure to take advantage of its seven-day free trial. Outside the U.S., Paramount Plus is available in Australia, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Ireland, and more. Paramount Plus is not currently available in Asia
Where to watch the MTV VMAs 2024 after it airs
Want to replay your favorite moments from the VMAs after it airs? Paramount Plus is your best bet for streaming the show on-demand. Alternatively, the MTV website is another great way to watch the show after it airs. It also offers clips if you don’t wish to rewatch the whole thing. You may also find performances uploaded onto YouTube by MTV or the performing acts after the VMAs air.
Watch live events in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream live events securely, in HD
Never miss a minute of your favorite shows with the best streaming VPN
Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Can I use a VPN to watch the MTV VMAs in another country?
While you can watch the VMAs by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Who will host the 2024 MTV VMAs?
Megan Thee Stallion will be hosting the 2024 MTV VMAs.
When are the 2024 MTV VMAs?
The 2024 MTV VMAs will be taking place on September 11, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air live on MTV from New York’s UBS Arena.
Who is performing at the 2024 MTV VMAs?
The lineup of performers for the 2024 VMAs includes:
- Benson Boone
- Blackpink’s Lisa
- Camila Cabello
- Chappell Roan
- Halsey
- Katy Perry
- Lenny Kravitz
- Rauw Alejandro
- Sabrina Carpenter
Who will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 VMAs?
Katy Perry may be speedrunning her career into the ground, but the VMAs have decided that now is the time to honor her. As is tradition, she’ll perform a medley of songs that have spanned her career; let's hope she picks more songs from Teenage Dream and less from her sad attempt at a comeback.
Who are the 2024 VMA nominees?
Taylor Swift leads the nominations with 10 nods, including Song of the Year for Anti-Hero. Post Malone has nine, while Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and Eminem have six nods apiece.
Video of the Year, Presented by Burger King®
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
- Billie Eilish – “LUNCH”
- Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”
- Eminem – “Houdini”
- SZA – “Snooze”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”
- Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
MTV Push Performance of the Year
- August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes”
- September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum”
- October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars”
- November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU”
- December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
- January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones”
- February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
- March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova”
- April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa”
- May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess”
- June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY”
- July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun”
Best Collaboration
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”
- Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best Pop
- Camila Cabello
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Best Hip-Hop
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”
- Eminem – “Houdini”
- GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”
- Gunna – “fukumean”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
- Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N”
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”
- Muni Long – “Made For Me”
- SZA – “Snooze”
- Tyla – “Water”
- USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Best Alternative
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
- Hozier – “Too Sweet”
- Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”
- Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”
Best Rock
- Bon Jovi – “Legendary”
- Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Green Day – “Dilemma”
- Kings of Leon – “Mustang”
- Lenny Kravitz – “Human”
- U2 – “Atomic City”
Best Latin
- Anitta – “Mil Veces”
- Bad Bunny – “MONACO”
- KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN”
- Myke Towers – “LALA”
- Peso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO”
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky”
- Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”
Best Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”
- Burna Boy – “City Boys”
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”
- Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
- Tyla – “Water”
- USHER, Pheelz – “Ruin”
Best K-Pop
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
- LISA – “Rockstar”
- NCT Dream – “Smoothie”
- NewJeans – “Super Shy”
- Stray Kids – “LALALALA”
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu”
Video for Good
- Alexander Stewart – “if you only knew”
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)”
- Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me”
- RAYE – “Genesis.”
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Best Direction
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Directed by Christian Breslauer
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Directed by Rich Lee
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Directed by Bardia Zeinali
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Directed by Taylor Swift
Best Cinematography
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
- Charli xcx – “Von dutch” — Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
- Dua Lipa – “Illusion” — Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
- Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Cinematography by Marz Miller
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
Best Editing
- Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Editing by Nick Yumul
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Editing by David Checel
- LISA – “Rockstar” –Editing by Nik Kohler
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Editing by Jai Shukla
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Editing by Chancler Haynes
Best Choreography
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Choreography by Margaret Qualley
- Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
- Tate McRae – “Greedy” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
Best Visual Effects
- Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Visual Effects by Digital Axis
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
- Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Visual Effects by Parliament
Best Art Direction
- Charli xcx – “360” – Art Direction by Grace Surnow
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
- Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
2024 MTV VMAs FAQ
The VMAs air on MTV.
You can watch the VMAs for free on MTV’s website by signing up for a “24-hour viewing pass,” or on the MTV Pluto Channel on Pluto TV. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trials from streaming services like Paramount Plus to watch the show for free.
Watch the VMAs in the UK on MTV, Paramount Plus, or Pluto TV.
Watch the VMAs in Canada on MTV, Paramount Plus, or Pluto TV.
Watch the VMAs in Australia on MTV or Paramount Plus.
Watch the VMAs in New Zealand on MTV.
Yes, you can watch the VMAs on the MTV channel on YouTube TV. Note that you are unlikely to find a full livestream of the show on regular YouTube, though clips may be uploaded after it airs.
Yes, you can watch the VMAs on the MTV channel on Hulu + Live TV.
No, the VMAs do not stream on Prime Video.
Yes, you can watch the VMAs live and for free on Pluto TV. Simply tune in to the MTV Pluto Channel when it airs.
Yes, you can stream the VMAs on your Roku device by adding the MTV channel.
The must-have VPN for streaming
Stream your favorite shows securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!