Dónde ver 'Pokémon Horizons: La Serie' (todos los episodios)Dónde ver 'Pokémon Horizons: La Serie' (todos los episodios)
Explore the Pokémon world with new eyes as you follow the adventures of Roy and Liko in Pokémon Horizons: La Serie. First released in Japan and then dubbed in other languages, this series is the first in the franchise following Ash Kechum’s exit. Read on to learn where to watch Pokémon Horizons: La Serie online, including for free!
Dónde ver 'Pokémon Horizons' gratis online
Watch Pokémon Horizons: La Serie with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to ExpressVPN to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
BBC iPlayer
Pokémon fans in the UK can watch Pokémon Horizons: La Serie in English on BBC iPlayer for free. To sign up, you’ll need to confirm you’re a UK resident with a UK TV license. The platform currently has the first 45 episodes (of 70 total) from season one available on demand.
Vea 'Pokémon Horizons: La Serie' en línea en Netflix
You can watch Pokémon Horizons: La Serie on Netflix in a number of countries, including New Zealand, Argentina, and Belgium. It’s also available in the U.S. on both the ad-supported and ad-free plans. Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t have streaming rights for the show everywhere, so you won’t be able to watch it on the platform if you’re in certain countries, including Australia, India, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines.
Netflix está añadiendo Pokémon Horizons en partes. Actualmente hay 34 episodios disponibles distribuidos en tres partes, y la cuarta parte está programada para su lanzamiento el 22 de noviembre de 2024. Si se está poniendo al día antes del último lanzamiento, ExpressVPN puede ayudarle a evitar las restricciones y ver el programa desde cualquier lugar. Simplemente conéctese a un servidor cercano para hacer streaming en cualquier red, incluso en el trabajo o la escuela.
Vea anime por streaming en 3 sencillos pasos
Paso 1
Regístrese para obtener ExpressVPN y disfrutar de unas velocidades increíblemente altas.
Paso 2
Conéctese a cualquiera de las ubicaciones de servidores VPN en 105 países.
Step 3
Vea sus películas y programas de anime favoritos por streaming de forma segura y en HD.
Vea sus animes favoritos por streaming de forma segura con la mejor VPN para streaming
Por qué necesita ExpressVPN para streaming
Úsela en hasta 8 dispositivos a la vez
Instale ExpressVPN en todos sus dispositivos y conecte ocho a la vez con una sola suscripción.
Ancho de banda ilimitado
Descargue todo lo que desee, sin que su ISP ni su VPN limiten ciertos tipos de tráfico.
Evite las limitaciones de su ISP
ExpressVPN le permite evadir las limitaciones de su ISP y despedirse del búfer de datos.
Acceso seguro en cualquier lugar
Acceda con seguridad a todas las aplicaciones y servicios que necesite para trabajar, hacer streaming y jugar.
¿Puedo usar una VPN para ver 'Pokémon Horizons: La Serie' en otro país?
While you can watch Pokémon Horizons: La Serie by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
¿De qué trata 'Pokémon Horizons: La Serie'?
Liko y Roy, dos jóvenes Entrenadores Pokémon, emprenden un viaje para explorar nuevas tierras, profundizar en los misterios del mundo y descubrir fascinantes Pokémon. Enfrentarán emocionantes desafíos con sus compañeros Pokémon, Sprigatito y Fuecoco. A medida que la historia se desarrolle, los Entrenadores desbloquearán los secretos de sus recuerdos —un colgante y una Pokébola— y los usarán para enfrentarse a aventuras aún más emocionantes.
El casting de 'Pokémon Horizons: La Serie'
Originally released in Japan, Pokémon Horizons: La Serie features an excellent cast of voice actors. The show is also available dubbed in other languages, though these versions feature different voice actors than those listed below.
Minori Suzuki como Liko
Megumi Hayashibara como Nyahoja
Daiki Yamashita como Hogator
Yuka Terasaki como Roy
Yoshino Aoyama como Dot
Taku Yashiro como Friede
Kei Shindo como Mollie
Daisuke Namikawa como Kuwassu
Ikue Ôtani como Capitán Pikachu
Ayane Sakura como Orio
Kenta Miyake como Murdock
Ikkyû Jaku como Landau
Kohsuke Tanabe como Zir
Tatsuki Kobe como Onigohri
Saki Kotori como Iwanko
Arisa Shida como Conia
Shun Horie como Amethio
‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Preguntas Frecuentes
Yes, Pokémon Horizons: La Serie is on Netflix in many countries, including the U.S., Argentina, Belgium, and New Zealand. However, Netflix doesn’t have the rights to the show in all countries. For example, if you’re wondering where to watch Pokémon Horizons in the UK, you’ll need to use BBC iPlayer.
Puede ver Pokémon Horizons de manera gratuita en BBC iPlayer en el Reino Unido. También está disponible en Stan en Australia y KKTV en Taiwán con suscripciones pagadas.
Pokémon Horizons: La Serie airs live on Hungama, a Disney India TV channel, on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. If you’re wondering where to watch Pokémon Horizons in Hindi, select episodes are available in full on the Disney India YouTube channel.
Pokémon Horizons está disponible en televisión en vivo en Canadá. Puede verlo en inglés por Cartoon Network y en francés por Télétoon.
Pokémon Horizons actualmente tiene una temporada con un total de 70 episodios, aunque los nuevos episodios aún se transmiten semanalmente en Japón. No todos los episodios están disponibles en otros países. Por ejemplo, solo hay 34 disponibles en Netflix en EE. UU. y 45 en BBC iPlayer en el Reino Unido.
Ash no aparece en ningún episodio de Pokémon Horizons, aunque los fanáticos habían hipotetizado que haría un cameo. Sobre el tema de su regreso, Andy Gose, director senior de producción de medios en The Pokémon Company, dijo a Variety: "Nos hemos despedido. Ash todavía está en el mundo. Todo es posible, supongo. En el mundo de Pokémon, hay tantas posibilidades."
La VPN que todo fan del anime debe tener
Vea su anime favorito por streaming de forma segura y en HD ultrarrápida con ExpressVPN. Pruébela hoy mismo sin compromiso gracias a nuestra garantía de devolución de dinero a 30 días!