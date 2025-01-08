Obtenga otros {{bonus_days}} días gratis en cualquier plan si se registra ahora.

¡No se lo pierda! Reciba {{bonus_months}} meses gratis al registrarse en un plan de 12 meses.

Pokémon Horizons: La Serie
  • Home
  • Pokémon Horizons: The Series

Dónde ver 'Pokémon Horizons: La Serie' (todos los episodios)Dónde ver 'Pokémon Horizons: La Serie' (todos los episodios) 

Explore the Pokémon world with new eyes as you follow the adventures of Roy and Liko in Pokémon Horizons: La Serie. First released in Japan and then dubbed in other languages, this series is the first in the franchise following Ash Kechum’s exit. Read on to learn where to watch Pokémon Horizons: La Serie online, including for free!

Comprar ExpressVPN

Dónde ver 'Pokémon Horizons' gratis online

Watch Pokémon Horizons: La Serie with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to ExpressVPN to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!

BBC iPlayer

Pokémon fans in the UK can watch Pokémon Horizons: La Serie in English on BBC iPlayer for free. To sign up, you’ll need to confirm you’re a UK resident with a UK TV license. The platform currently has the first 45 episodes (of 70 total) from season one available on demand.

Ver BBC iPlayer con una VPN
Logotipo de BBC iPlayer

Vea 'Pokémon Horizons: La Serie' en línea en Netflix

pokemon-horizons-series

You can watch Pokémon Horizons: La Serie on Netflix in a number of countries, including New Zealand, Argentina, and Belgium. It’s also available in the U.S. on both the ad-supported and ad-free plans. Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t have streaming rights for the show everywhere, so you won’t be able to watch it on the platform if you’re in certain countries, including Australia, India, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines.

Netflix está añadiendo Pokémon Horizons en partes. Actualmente hay 34 episodios disponibles distribuidos en tres partes, y la cuarta parte está programada para su lanzamiento el 22 de noviembre de 2024. Si se está poniendo al día antes del último lanzamiento, ExpressVPN puede ayudarle a evitar las restricciones y ver el programa desde cualquier lugar. Simplemente conéctese a un servidor cercano para hacer streaming en cualquier red, incluso en el trabajo o la escuela.

Obtenga la mejor VPN para Netflix

Vea anime por streaming en 3 sencillos pasos

Paso 1

Conectarse a ExpressVPN es rápido y fácil: solo tiene que registrarse, descargarla y conectarse.

Regístrese para obtener ExpressVPN y disfrutar de unas velocidades increíblemente altas.

Paso 2

Globo terráqueo mostrando los Estados Unidos

Conéctese a cualquiera de las ubicaciones de servidores VPN en 105 países.

Step 3

Una laptop, una tablet y un teléfono con una copa de vino y una rosa.

Vea sus películas y programas de anime favoritos por streaming de forma segura y en HD.

Vea sus animes favoritos por streaming de forma segura con la mejor VPN para streaming

Comprar ExpressVPN

Por qué necesita ExpressVPN para streaming

Úsela en hasta 8 dispositivos a la vez

Instale ExpressVPN en todos sus dispositivos y conecte ocho a la vez con una sola suscripción.

Ancho de banda ilimitado

Descargue todo lo que desee, sin que su ISP ni su VPN limiten ciertos tipos de tráfico.

Evite las limitaciones de su ISP

ExpressVPN le permite evadir las limitaciones de su ISP y despedirse del búfer de datos.

Velocidades rápidas

Navegue sin interrupciones y disfrute de sus juegos a alta velocidad.

Acceso seguro en cualquier lugar

Acceda con seguridad a todas las aplicaciones y servicios que necesite para trabajar, hacer streaming y jugar.

Soporte técnico por chat en vivo 24 horas

Estamos disponibles en cualquier momento para ayudarle a configurar y resolver problemas.

Elegir un plan
ExcellentRated 4.5 out of 5 based on 23352 reviews

¿Puedo usar una VPN para ver 'Pokémon Horizons: La Serie' en otro país?

While you can watch Pokémon Horizons: La Serie by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

¿De qué trata 'Pokémon Horizons: La Serie'?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc | OFFICIAL TRAILER

Liko y Roy, dos jóvenes Entrenadores Pokémon, emprenden un viaje para explorar nuevas tierras, profundizar en los misterios del mundo y descubrir fascinantes Pokémon. Enfrentarán emocionantes desafíos con sus compañeros Pokémon, Sprigatito y Fuecoco. A medida que la historia se desarrolle, los Entrenadores desbloquearán los secretos de sus recuerdos —un colgante y una Pokébola— y los usarán para enfrentarse a aventuras aún más emocionantes.

El casting de 'Pokémon Horizons: La Serie'

pokemon-horizons-series

Originally released in Japan, Pokémon Horizons: La Serie features an excellent cast of voice actors. The show is also available dubbed in other languages, though these versions feature different voice actors than those listed below.

  • Minori Suzuki como Liko

  • Megumi Hayashibara como Nyahoja

  • Daiki Yamashita como Hogator

  • Yuka Terasaki como Roy

  • Yoshino Aoyama como Dot

  • Taku Yashiro como Friede

  • Kei Shindo como Mollie

  • Daisuke Namikawa como Kuwassu

  • Ikue Ôtani como Capitán Pikachu

  • Ayane Sakura como Orio

  • Kenta Miyake como Murdock

  • Ikkyû Jaku como Landau

  • Kohsuke Tanabe como Zir

  • Tatsuki Kobe como Onigohri

  • Saki Kotori como Iwanko

  • Arisa Shida como Conia

  • Shun Horie como Amethio

Más programas como ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’

Transformers Earthspark
Transformers Earthspark
Mis aventuras con Superman
Mis aventuras con Superman
Vea anime en línea

‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Preguntas Frecuentes

30
DÍAS
GARANTÍA DE DEVOLUCIÓN DE DINERO

La VPN que todo fan del anime debe tener

Vea su anime favorito por streaming de forma segura y en HD ultrarrápida con ExpressVPN. Pruébela hoy mismo sin compromiso gracias a nuestra garantía de devolución de dinero a 30 días!

Comprar ExpressVPN