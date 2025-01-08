『ポケモン・ホライズンズ：ザ・シリーズ』 (すべてのエピソード) を視聴する方法『ポケモン・ホライズンズ：ザ・シリーズ』 (すべてのエピソード) を視聴する方法
Explore the Pokémon world with new eyes as you follow the adventures of Roy and Liko in ポケモン・ホライズンズ：ザ・シリーズ. First released in Japan and then dubbed in other languages, this series is the first in the franchise following Ash Kechum’s exit. Read on to learn where to watch ポケモン・ホライズンズ：ザ・シリーズ online, including for free!
『ポケットモンスター ホライズンズ』を無料でオンライン視聴するには
Watch ポケモン・ホライズンズ：ザ・シリーズ with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to ExpressVPN to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
BBC iPlayer
Pokémon fans in the UK can watch ポケモン・ホライズンズ：ザ・シリーズ in English on BBC iPlayer for free. To sign up, you’ll need to confirm you’re a UK resident with a UK TV license. The platform currently has the first 45 episodes (of 70 total) from season one available on demand.
Netflixで『ポケットモンスター ホライズンズ： ザ・シリーズ』をオンラインで視聴
You can watch ポケモン・ホライズンズ：ザ・シリーズ on Netflix in a number of countries, including New Zealand, Argentina, and Belgium. It’s also available in the U.S. on both the ad-supported and ad-free plans. Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t have streaming rights for the show everywhere, so you won’t be able to watch it on the platform if you’re in certain countries, including Australia, India, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines.
Netflixは『ポケットモンスター ホライズンズ』を部分ごとに追加しています。 現在、3つの部分にわたって34話が利用可能で、4部作は2024年11月22日にリリースされる予定です。 最新のリリースに先立ってキャッチアップする場合、ExpressVPNが制限を回避し、どこからでも番組を視聴するのを助けてくれます。 近くのサーバーに接続するだけで、職場や学校でもどんなネットワークでもストリーミングできます。
VPNを使用して別の国で『ポケットモンスター ホライズンズ： ザ・シリーズ』を視聴できますか？
While you can watch ポケモン・ホライズンズ：ザ・シリーズ by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
『ポケットモンスター ホライズンズ： ザ・シリーズ』は何についての物語ですか？
リコとロイ、2人の若きポケモントレーナーは、新たな土地を探検し、世界の謎を解き明かし、魅力的なポケモンを発見するために旅に出ます。 彼らはパートナーポケモン、ニャオハとホゲータとともに、ワクワクするような挑戦に挑みます。 物語が展開するにつれて、トレーナーたちはペンダントとモンスターボールの秘密を解き、さらにスリリングな冒険に乗り出します。
『ポケットモンスター ホライズンズ： ザ・シリーズ』キャスト
Originally released in Japan, ポケモン・ホライズンズ：ザ・シリーズ features an excellent cast of voice actors. The show is also available dubbed in other languages, though these versions feature different voice actors than those listed below.
鈴木みのり リコ役
林原めぐみ ニャホージャ役
山下大輝 ホゲータ役
寺崎裕香 ロイ役
青山吉能 ドット役
八代拓 フリード役
真堂圭 モリー役
浪川大輔 クワッス役
大谷育江 キャプテンピカチュウ役
佐倉綾音 オリオ役
三宅健太 マードック役
一休ジェイク ランダウ役
田辺幸介 ジル役
神戸達樹 オニゴーリ役
小鳥沙希 イワンコ役
志田有紗 コニア役
堀江瞬 アメシオ役
『ポケモン・ホライズンズ： ザ・シリーズ』FAQ
Yes, ポケモン・ホライズンズ：ザ・シリーズ is on Netflix in many countries, including the U.S., Argentina, Belgium, and New Zealand. However, Netflix doesn’t have the rights to the show in all countries. For example, if you’re wondering where to watch Pokémon Horizons in the UK, you’ll need to use BBC iPlayer.
英国では、BBC iPlayerでポケモン・ホライズンズを無料で見ることができます。 オーストラリアではStan、台湾ではKKTVで有料サブスクリプションで視聴可能です。
ポケモン・ホライズンズ：ザ・シリーズ airs live on Hungama, a Disney India TV channel, on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. If you’re wondering where to watch Pokémon Horizons in Hindi, select episodes are available in full on the Disney India YouTube channel.
ポケモン・ホライズンズはカナダのライブTVで視聴可能です。 英語ではCartoon Networkで、フランス語ではテレトーンで見ることができます。
ポケモン・ホライズンズは現在、1シーズン全70話ありますが、日本では新しいエピソードが週ごとに放送されています。 他の国では全エピソードは利用できません。 例えば、米国のNetflixでは34話のみ利用可能です。 英国ではBBC iPlayerで45話です。
アッシュはポケモン・ホライズンズのどのエピソードにも登場しませんが、ファンは彼がカメオ出演するのではないかと考えていました。 彼の復帰について、ポケモンカンパニーのメディアプロダクション部門のシニアディレクターであるアンディ・ゴーセ氏はバラエティに「もうお別れを言いました。」と語りました。 アッシュはまだ世界の中にいます。 すべてが可能であると私は思います。 ポケモンの世界には、多くの可能性があります。」
