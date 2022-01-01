Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Best São Paulo VPN servers

Access services from Latin America's largest financial center with a São Paulo IP address. Encrypt your connection, keep your online activity private, and safeguard your data from hackers and snoops.

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

#1 Trusted VPN
Best Brazil VPN

How to get a São Paulo VPN

Connect to any Brazil location to get an IP address in São Paulo.

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to a location in Brazil.

Get ExpressVPN

Why use a VPN in São Paulo?

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Watch TV, movies, sports, news, and more

ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver content at ultra-fast speeds*. Follow your favorite Brazilian sports teams, and stream securely with no content-based throttling or bandwidth caps.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Protect your privacy

No one needs to see your online activity—not even us. That’s why we carefully designed our systems to never collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers also wipe all data with every reboot in accordance with our independently-audited privacy policy.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Bypass ISP throttling

Get an IP address in São Paulo or a VPN server location in any of 94 countries to unblock websites, defeat ISP throttling, and enjoy more anonymity online.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Stay secure on public Wi-Fi

ExpressVPN wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel that hides your activity from ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

Get ExpressVPN

Even more reasons to use VPN for São Paulo

Apartment building against an orange circle.

Buy or rent property in São Paulo

Access real estate websites in São Paulo securely. ExpressVPN encrypts your data and masks your IP address.

Hotel with a star against a green circle.

Find the best deals on hotels in São Paulo

Many websites show different prices depending on your location. Use a São Paulo IP address to find better deals.

A stadium with a floating soccer ball

Stream Campeonato Paulista

Stream the Campeonato Paulista football league matches securely and in HD with ExpressVPN on Globoplay and Premiere.

Download a São Paulo VPN for all your devices

Get the best São Paulo VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.

Brazil VPN protecting a variety of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Get ExpressVPN

Frequently asked questions

Are VPNs legal in Brazil?
Should I use a free VPN in Brazil?
How do I get a VPN in Brazil?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Brazil?

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from São Paulo or anywhere else in the world.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get a São Paulo IP risk-free

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for São Paulo. Try the full-featured version risk-free for 30 days.

Get ExpressVPN