Best São Paulo VPN servers
Access services from Latin America's largest financial center with a São Paulo IP address. Encrypt your connection, keep your online activity private, and safeguard your data from hackers and snoops.
A Melhor VPN do Brasil
How to get a São Paulo VPN
Connect to any Brazil location to get an IP address in São Paulo.
Etapa 1
Assine a ExpressVPN. Todos os planos vêm com uma garantia de reembolso de 30 dias.
Etapa 2
Baixe o aplicativo ExpressVPN, disponível em uma variedade ampla de plataformas.
Step 3
Connect to a location in Brazil.
Why use a VPN in São Paulo?
Watch TV, movies, sports, news, and more
ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver content at ultra-fast speeds*. Follow your favorite Brazilian sports teams, and stream securely with no content-based throttling or bandwidth caps.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Protect your privacy
No one needs to see your online activity—not even us. That’s why we carefully designed our systems to never collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers also wipe all data with every reboot in accordance with our independently-audited privacy policy.
Bypass ISP throttling
Get an IP address in São Paulo or a VPN server location in any of 94 countries to unblock websites, defeat ISP throttling, and enjoy more anonymity online.
Stay secure on public Wi-Fi
ExpressVPN wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel that hides your activity from ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
Even more reasons to use VPN for São Paulo
Buy or rent property in São Paulo
Access real estate websites in São Paulo securely. ExpressVPN encrypts your data and masks your IP address.
Find the best deals on hotels in São Paulo
Many websites show different prices depending on your location. Use a São Paulo IP address to find better deals.
Stream Campeonato Paulista
Stream the Campeonato Paulista football league matches securely and in HD with ExpressVPN on Globoplay and Premiere.
Download a São Paulo VPN for all your devices
Get the best São Paulo VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Não encontrou seu dispositivo? Confira essas configurações manuais e tutoriais de instalação para uma ampla gama de outros dispositivos e plataformas.
Perguntas frequentes
As VPNs são legais no Brasil?
O uso de VPNs continua legal no Brasil, mas as autoridades tentaram impor restrições às mídias sociais e aos serviços de VoIP.
Devo usar uma VPN gratuita no Brasil?
Nenhuma VPN gratuita pode competir com a velocidade, segurança e qualidade de serviço da ExpressVPN. No entanto, se quiser experimentar a ExpressVPN sem riscos, você pode aproveitar a nossa garantia de reembolso de 30 dias.
Como faço para obter uma VPN no Brasil?
Conecte-se a uma VPN no Brasil em 3 etapas fáceis:
Baixe o aplicativo apropriado para seu iOS, Android, PC ou Mac
Abra a ExpressVPN e selecione Brasil como o local do seu servidor
Devo usar uma VPN se moro no Brasil?
Serviços como o WhatsApp já foram proibidos no Brasil no passado e as autoridades tentaram impor outras restrições. Uma VPN pode ajudar a mascarar seu endereço IP e superar o monitoramento, protegendo seus dados.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from São Paulo or anywhere else in the world.
