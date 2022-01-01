Ganhe 30 dias extras grátis em qualquer plano ao inscrever-se agora.

Best São Paulo VPN servers

Access services from Latin America's largest financial center with a São Paulo IP address. Encrypt your connection, keep your online activity private, and safeguard your data from hackers and snoops.

How to get a São Paulo VPN

Connect to any Brazil location to get an IP address in São Paulo.

Etapa 1

Assine a ExpressVPN. Todos os planos vêm com uma garantia de reembolso de 30 dias.

Etapa 2

Baixe o aplicativo ExpressVPN, disponível em uma variedade ampla de plataformas.

Step 3

Connect to a location in Brazil.

Why use a VPN in São Paulo?

Veja o conteúdo de qualquer lugar: Escadas para uma porta aberta, representando acesso.

Watch TV, movies, sports, news, and more

ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver content at ultra-fast speeds*. Follow your favorite Brazilian sports teams, and stream securely with no content-based throttling or bandwidth caps.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Disfarce o seu endereço IP: Plantas em vaso a esconder um endereço IP.

Protect your privacy

No one needs to see your online activity—not even us. That’s why we carefully designed our systems to never collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers also wipe all data with every reboot in accordance with our independently-audited privacy policy.

Largura de banda ilimitada - Um símbolo infinito sobre um sortimento de dispositivos.

Bypass ISP throttling

Get an IP address in São Paulo or a VPN server location in any of 94 countries to unblock websites, defeat ISP throttling, and enjoy more anonymity online.

Encripta a tua conexão: Números substituídos por caracteres aleatórios numa tela sob uma lâmpada, o que significa encriptação.

Stay secure on public Wi-Fi

ExpressVPN wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel that hides your activity from ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

Even more reasons to use VPN for São Paulo

Apartment building against an orange circle.

Buy or rent property in São Paulo

Access real estate websites in São Paulo securely. ExpressVPN encrypts your data and masks your IP address.

Hotel with a star against a green circle.

Find the best deals on hotels in São Paulo

Many websites show different prices depending on your location. Use a São Paulo IP address to find better deals.

A stadium with a floating soccer ball

Stream Campeonato Paulista

Stream the Campeonato Paulista football league matches securely and in HD with ExpressVPN on Globoplay and Premiere.

Download a São Paulo VPN for all your devices

Get the best São Paulo VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.

VPN do Brasil protegendo uma variedade de dispositivos.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN para iOS
VPN para Mac
VPN para Android
VPN para Linux
VPN para Windows
VPN para roteadores
Para consoles de jogos
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Não encontrou seu dispositivo? Confira essas configurações manuais e tutoriais de instalação para uma ampla gama de outros dispositivos e plataformas.

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from São Paulo or anywhere else in the world.

Get a São Paulo IP risk-free

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for São Paulo. Try the full-featured version risk-free for 30 days.

