This guide will show you how to find the default sign-in details for Asus, Linksys, Netgear, and ExpressVPN Aircove routers.

Asus

Default network name and password

You can find the default network name next to 2.4GHz SSID and 5GHz SSID on the bottom of your Asus router.



You can also find the default network password next to PIN CODE. Note that this information can appear on a separate label.

If the PIN code is not printed on your router, you can find it in your Asus router’s settings:

To access your Asus router’s settings, enter 192.168.1.1 into your browser’s address bar. (If your router’s IP address was changed in the past, and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.) You can see the default network password under PIN code.

If you are unable to access your router’s settings, reset your router to factory default settings to reset your network password.

Default router admin password

To sign in to the ExpressVPN router dashboard, you will be prompted to enter your router admin password.

You can find the default router admin password on the bottom of your Asus router.

Default network name and password

You can find the default network name next to Wireless Network on the bottom of your Linksys router.

You can also find the default network password next to Wireless Password on the same sticker.

Default router admin password

To sign in to the ExpressVPN router dashboard, you will be prompted to enter your router admin password.

You can find the default router admin password on the bottom of your Linksys router.

Netgear

Default network name and password

You can find the default network name below WiFi Network Name (SSID) on the bottom of your Netgear router.

You can also find the default network password below Network Key (Password) on the same sticker.

Default router admin password

To sign in to the ExpressVPN router dashboard, you will be prompted to enter your router admin password.

You can find the default router admin password next to Password on the bottom of your Netgear router.

ExpressVPN Aircove

You can find your default Wi-Fi name and password on the bottom of your Aircove router.

Once you login to the Wi-FI, navigate to expressvpnrouter.com to configure your router’s Wi-Fi and admin password.

ExpressVPN Aircove Go

You can find your default Wi-Fi name and password on the bottom of your Aircove Go.

Once you have connected to the Wi-Fi network, you can go to expressvpnrouter.com to configure your router’s settings.

