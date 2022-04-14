Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

One ExpressVPN account. All devices. Get Apps for Free

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app . The beta version for iOS is still in development.

You will only be prompted to save a login via the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension when signing in or signing up for a new account on a website. This functionality is not currently available in ExpressVPN for Android.

If it does not prompt you to save your login, you can report it as a bug by following these steps:

Click the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. Click the HELP tab. Click Report a problem. Follow the instructions.

Need help?

Back to top