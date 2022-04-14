Need a VPN or DNS for your device?Get ExpressVPN Now
You will only be prompted to save a login via the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension when signing in or signing up for a new account on a website. This functionality is not currently available in ExpressVPN for Android.
If it does not prompt you to save your login, you can report it as a bug by following these steps:
- Click the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension.
- Click the HELP tab.
- Click Report a problem.
- Follow the instructions.
