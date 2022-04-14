Last updated:

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app. The beta version for iOS is still in development.

You will only be prompted to save a login via the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension when signing in or signing up for a new account on a website. This functionality is not currently available in ExpressVPN for Android.

If it does not prompt you to save your login, you can report it as a bug by following these steps:

  1. Click the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension.
  2. Click the HELP tab.
  3. Click Report a problem.
  4. Follow the instructions.

