Last updated:

Use ExpressVPN on your devices.
Need a VPN or DNS for your device?
Get ExpressVPN Now
Use ExpressVPN on your devices.
One ExpressVPN account. All devices.
Get Apps for Free
Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app. The beta version for iOS is still in development.

To use the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension, you must have the ExpressVPN app for Windows, Mac, or Linux installed, as well as an ExpressVPN account.

If you see an error message asking you to install or activate the ExpressVPN app for Windows, Mac, or Linux:

  1. Download and install the latest version of ExpressVPN for your device (Windows, Mac, or Linux).
  2. Check if the activation issue is resolved.
  3. If the issue persists, sign out of the app, then sign in to the app again.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Was this article helpful?

We're sorry to hear that. Let us know how we can improve.

A member of our Support Team will follow up on your issue.