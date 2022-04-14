Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app . The beta version for iOS is still in development.

To use the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension, you must have the ExpressVPN app for Windows, Mac, or Linux installed, as well as an ExpressVPN account.

If you see an error message asking you to install or activate the ExpressVPN app for Windows, Mac, or Linux:

Download and install the latest version of ExpressVPN for your device (Windows, Mac, or Linux). Check if the activation issue is resolved. If the issue persists, sign out of the app, then sign in to the app again.

