To use the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension, you must have the ExpressVPN app for Windows, Mac, or Linux installed, as well as an ExpressVPN account.
If you see an error message asking you to install or activate the ExpressVPN app for Windows, Mac, or Linux:
- Download and install the latest version of ExpressVPN for your device (Windows, Mac, or Linux).
- Check if the activation issue is resolved.
- If the issue persists, sign out of the app, then sign in to the app again.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.