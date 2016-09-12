Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show how to resolve the following error message in your connection log:

ERROR: Error while VPN connection is established: [RasDialException] The network connection between your computer and the VPN server could not be established because the remote server is not responding. This is typically caused by a pre-shared key problem

To resolve the issues, follow the steps corresponding to your connection method.

I am connecting to the VPN using The ExpressVPN app

ExpressVPN Manual configuration

The ExpressVPN app

Change your VPN protocol to Automatic.

ExpressVPN Manual configuration

Check you have entered the correct pre-shared key: 12345678. Check you have entered the manual configuration credentials correctly. To find the credentials: Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. On the right, you will see the manual configuration username and password. Copy and paste them for the VPN setup.

Important: The L2TP/IPsec setup provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

