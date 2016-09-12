Stuck and need some help?Talk to a Human
This guide will show how to resolve the following error message in your connection log:
ERROR: Error while VPN connection is established: [RasDialException] The network connection between your computer and the VPN server could not be established because the remote server is not responding. This is typically caused by a pre-shared key problem
To resolve the issues, follow the steps corresponding to your connection method.
I am connecting to the VPN using
The ExpressVPN app
Change your VPN protocol to Automatic.
ExpressVPN Manual configuration
- Check you have entered the correct pre-shared key: 12345678.
- Check you have entered the manual configuration credentials correctly. To find the credentials:
- Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.
- On the right, you will see the manual configuration username and password. Copy and paste them for the VPN setup.
