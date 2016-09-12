Last updated:

This guide will show how to resolve the following error message in your connection log:

ERROR: Error while VPN connection is established: [RasDialException] The network connection between your computer and the VPN server could not be established because the remote server is not responding. This is typically caused by a pre-shared key problem

To resolve the issues, follow the steps corresponding to your connection method.

The ExpressVPN app
ExpressVPN Manual configuration

The ExpressVPN app

Change your VPN protocol to Automatic.

ExpressVPN Manual configuration

  1. Check you have entered the correct pre-shared key: 12345678.
  2. Check you have entered the manual configuration credentials correctly. To find the credentials:
    1. Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.
    2. On the right, you will see the manual configuration username and password. Copy and paste them for the VPN setup.
Important: The L2TP/IPsec setup provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

