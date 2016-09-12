Ostatnia aktualizacja:

Ten przewodnik pokaże jak rozwiązać następujący komunikat o błędzie w dzienniku połączeń:

ERROR: Error while VPN connection is established: [RasDialException] The network connection between your computer and the VPN server could not be established because the remote server is not responding. This is typically caused by a pre-shared key problem

Aby rozwiązać problem, zmień protokół VPN na Automatyczny.

Potrzebujesz pomocy? Skontaktuj się z zespołem wsparcia ExpressVPN, aby uzyskać natychmiastową pomoc.

