Ten przewodnik pokaże jak rozwiązać następujący komunikat o błędzie w dzienniku połączeń:
ERROR: Error while VPN connection is established: [RasDialException] The network connection between your computer and the VPN server could not be established because the remote server is not responding. This is typically caused by a pre-shared key problem
Aby rozwiązać problem, zmień protokół VPN na Automatyczny.
Potrzebujesz pomocy? Skontaktuj się z zespołem wsparcia ExpressVPN, aby uzyskać natychmiastową pomoc.