Important: There is no ExpressVPN browser extension available for Microsoft Edge. Do not download any browser extension from the Microsoft Edge store that claims to be from ExpressVPN.

Some users may encounter fake ExpressVPN apps and browser extensions on various app stores or online channels.

The risks of using fake ExpressVPN products

It is dangerous to use counterfeit ExpressVPN products. These apps and extensions may:

Not be able to encrypt or anonymize your internet traffic

Send your traffic and data to undisclosed locations

Add bloatware or malware to your device

Be used to phish your ExpressVPN credentials

How to download authentic ExpressVPN apps

The ExpressVPN website

You can download every ExpressVPN app from the ExpressVPN website. If you’re looking for the ExpressVPN Chrome and Firefox extensions, see instructions for downloading the ExpressVPN browser extensions.

Sign into your account Click or tap Set up ExpressVPN Select the platform of your choice Download and set up your app

How to verify the ExpressVPN Windows app

Launch the ExpressVPN installer Check that the “Verified publisher” is Express Vpn LLC

How to verify the ExpressVPN Mac app

Launch the ExpressVPN installer Click the lock icon in the top-right corner Check that you see Developer ID Installer: ExprsVPN LLC (VMES9GFUQJ)

How to verify the ExpressVPN Linux app

ExpressVPN for Linux users can verify that the installer for the ExpressVPN app is actually from ExpressVPN.

Google Play Store

Go to: The official ExpressVPN app on Google Play Store

Android users can also download the ExpressVPN app for Android from the Google Play Store.

Go to the Play Store Search for “ExpressVPN” Select the result by ExpressVPN Tap INSTALL Set up your ExpressVPN app for Android

Apple App Store

iOS users can also download the ExpressVPN app for iOS from Apple’s App Store.

Go to the App Store Search for “ExpressVPN” Find the result by ExpressVPN and verify, under Details, the developer is ExprsVPN LLC Tap GET Set up your ExpressVPN app for iOS

Amazon

Go to: The official ExpressVPN app on Amazon

Amazon device users can also download the ExpressVPN app from the Amazon website.

Go to https://www.amazon.com Search for “ExpressVPN” Select ExpressVPN – #1 Trusted VPN Verify the app is from Express VPN LLC Select Continue Set up your ExpressVPN app

I’m not sure if this app/site is from ExpressVPN…

If you:

are unsure whether an app is released by ExpressVPN, or

encounter an “ExpressVPN” app that is clearly fake, or

are unsure if the download site you’re on belongs to ExpressVPN

