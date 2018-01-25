Last updated:

Important: There is no ExpressVPN browser extension available for Microsoft Edge. Do not download any browser extension from the Microsoft Edge store that claims to be from ExpressVPN.

Some users may encounter fake ExpressVPN apps and browser extensions on various app stores or online channels.

Learn about:

The risks of using fake ExpressVPN products
How to download authentic ExpressVPN apps
What to do if you’re unsure whether an app/site is from ExpressVPN

The risks of using fake ExpressVPN products

It is dangerous to use counterfeit ExpressVPN products. These apps and extensions may:

  • Not be able to encrypt or anonymize your internet traffic
  • Send your traffic and data to undisclosed locations
  • Add bloatware or malware to your device
  • Be used to phish your ExpressVPN credentials

How to download authentic ExpressVPN apps

You can get genuine ExpressVPN apps via:

The ExpressVPN website
Google Play Store
Apple App Store
Amazon

The ExpressVPN website

You can download every ExpressVPN app from the ExpressVPN website. If you’re looking for the ExpressVPN Chrome and Firefox extensions, see instructions for downloading the ExpressVPN browser extensions.

  1. Sign into your account
  2. Click or tap Set up ExpressVPN
  3. Select the platform of your choice
  4. Download and set up your app

How to verify the ExpressVPN Windows app

  1. Launch the ExpressVPN installer
  2. Check that the “Verified publisher” is Express Vpn LLCVerify the ExpressVPN Windows app is by Express Vpn LLC.

How to verify the ExpressVPN Mac app

  1. Launch the ExpressVPN installer
  2. Click the lock icon in the top-right cornerClick the lock icon in the top-right corner of the installer.
  3. Check that you see Developer ID Installer: ExprsVPN LLC (VMES9GFUQJ)The certificate for the ExpressVPN Mac app installer.

How to verify the ExpressVPN Linux app

ExpressVPN for Linux users can verify that the installer for the ExpressVPN app is actually from ExpressVPN.

Google Play Store

Go to: The official ExpressVPN app on Google Play Store

Android users can also download the ExpressVPN app for Android from the Google Play Store.

  1. Go to the Play Storeandroid open play store
  2. Search for “ExpressVPN”play store search expressvpn
  3. Select the result by ExpressVPNVerify the Play Store app supplier is ExpressVPN.
  4. Tap INSTALLTap to install ExpressVPN on Android.
  5. Set up your ExpressVPN app for Android

Apple App Store

Go to: The official ExpressVPN app on the App Store (You may need to change your App Store country)

iOS users can also download the ExpressVPN app for iOS from Apple’s App Store.

  1. Go to the App Storeopen app store
  2. Search for “ExpressVPN”app store search expressvpn
  3. Find the result by ExpressVPN and verify, under Details, the developer is ExprsVPN LLCapp store verify expressvpn developer
  4. Tap GETapp store get expressvpn app
  5. Set up your ExpressVPN app for iOS

Amazon

Go to: The official ExpressVPN app on Amazon

Amazon device users can also download the ExpressVPN app from the Amazon website.

  1. Go to https://www.amazon.com
  2. Search for “ExpressVPN”amazon search expressvpn
  3. Select ExpressVPN – #1 Trusted VPNamazon select expressvpn
  4. Verify the app is from Express VPN LLCamazon verify expressvpn
  5. Select Continueamazon get expressvpn app
  6. Set up your ExpressVPN app

I’m not sure if this app/site is from ExpressVPN…

If you:

  • are unsure whether an app is released by ExpressVPN, or
  • encounter an “ExpressVPN” app that is clearly fake, or
  • are unsure if the download site you’re on belongs to ExpressVPN

