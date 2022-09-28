What can a VPN do? Show Me

ExpressVPN does not provide dedicated, or static, IPs. This is because ExpressVPN IP addresses are rotated regularly.

When you connect to an ExpressVPN server, you’ll be given the best possible IP available. It may be an IP address you connected to before, or you may get a different one. ExpressVPN rotates the IP addresses used by all customers to increase user anonymity and safeguard your privacy.

In total, ExpressVPN has thousands of servers in dozens of locations around the world. Each location can have hundreds of servers, with each server containing thousands of IPs. ExpressVPN does not specify the number of available IPs because the number may change depending on demand and other factors.

