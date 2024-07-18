Note: You may not have immediate access to ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP add-on as it is gradually being rolled out to all users. Once purchased, you can use it on the ExpressVPN app for Android, iOS, and Windows. More platforms will be available soon.

This page answers common questions for ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP add-on.

Jump to:

General information

What is a dedicated IP address?

Does using a dedicated IP reduce my privacy?

How do I buy a dedicated IP address?

How do I set up and use my dedicated IP address?

What platforms support a dedicated IP address?

Which dedicated IP locations are available?

Can I change the location of my dedicated IP?

Pricing, account, and subscription

How much is a dedicated IP address?

Can I choose or edit the duration of my dedicated IP address?

Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP?

Can I cancel my dedicated IP?

Can I get a refund on my dedicated IP?

Will my dedicated IP address expire?

Can I purchase multiple dedicated IP addresses?

Can I connect to my dedicated IP on multiple devices at once?

Troubleshooting

I lost my access code

My dedicated IP is not working

General information

What is a dedicated IP?

A dedicated IP is a unique IP address assigned to you alone—no one else can use it, and even ExpressVPN can’t trace it back to you. In contrast, a shared IP address is assigned to multiple users at once. For example, when you connect to the VPN, you are sharing an IP with other users who are connected to the same VPN server at any given time. Learn how our dedicated IP is just as private as a shared IP.

A dedicated IP address is tied to a specific VPN location, and you will be assigned the same IP address every time you connect to that server. This makes dedicated IP addresses static, while shared IP addresses are often dynamic.

Because a dedicated IP address is exclusively yours, it helps you reduce the “bad neighbor” effect. You are less likely to get flagged by website security protocols, resulting in smoother access to sites and services, with fewer CAPTCHAs and verification steps.

And because your dedicated IP address is fixed, you can access your private or corporate networks from anywhere by getting your IT administrator to whitelist your dedicated IP. This lets you access your business resources conveniently and securely wherever you are, while still enjoying the protection of a VPN.

Does using a dedicated IP reduce my privacy?

ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP add-on was built with your privacy in mind, and we take extra precautions to maintain your anonymity. Traditionally with a VPN, many users share the same IP address, which is a key element of the VPN’s anonymization process. With a dedicated IP that is assigned to a single user, special measures need to be taken to ensure anonymity: At no time should third parties, or ExpressVPN, be able to associate the dedicated IP to the user.

ExpressVPN uses zero-knowledge encryption and cutting-edge cryptographic technologies to ensure there is no link between your account and your dedicated IP—we can never trace it back to you.

We use a blind token-based system to decouple your payment details from the IP we assign to you. This ensures that your dedicated IP and its configuration settings are completely private and encrypted in a secure end-to-end communication channel. Because ExpressVPN cannot view or retrieve your access code, it’s important you safeguard it to avoid losing access to your dedicated IP.

We will publish our code and explain our security design in a technical white paper, available soon.

How do I buy a dedicated IP?

ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP is gradually being rolled out to all users. We are working on expanding the service to more users, locations, and platforms. You can find out if it’s available to you by visiting our order page and checking if there is an option to add a dedicated IP to your order.

How do I set up and use my dedicated IP address?

To use your dedicated IP on your device, you must first download and set up the ExpressVPN app. Explore our guides for setting up and using your dedicated IP on Android, iOS, and Windows.

During setup, you will create an access code for your dedicated IP. This code will be the only way to access your dedicated IP on other devices. We recommend setting a strong, unique code and keeping it somewhere safe, like on ExpressVPN Keys. If you lose your access code, ExpressVPN cannot retrieve it—even with your authorization—and you will lose access to your dedicated IP.

What platforms can I use my dedicated IP address on?

You can use your dedicated IP on the ExpressVPN app for Android, iOS, and Windows. More platforms will be available soon as ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP add-on is gradually being rolled out to all users and platforms.

Which dedicated IP locations are available?

Note: Dedicated IP may not work in countries with high internet censorship. The availability of locations is subject to change.



You can currently purchase a dedicated IP address in these locations. More locations will be added soon.



Australia – Sydney

Austria

Canada – Toronto

France – Paris

Ireland

Norway

Portugal

Singapore – Jurong

UK – Docklands

UK – Midlands

USA – Houston

USA – Los Angeles

USA – Miami

USA – New York

USA – San Francisco

USA – Seattle

Can I change the location of my dedicated IP?

No, you cannot. After buying your dedicated IP address add-on, you will need to set it up on the ExpressVPN app and choose a location. Once chosen, the location is fixed for the duration of your add-on.

Pricing, account, and subscription

How much is a dedicated IP?

You can add a dedicated IP address when you purchase a new VPN plan, and its price depends on the plan you select. View a detailed breakdown of our plans and pricing.

Can I choose or edit the duration of my dedicated IP?

The duration of your dedicated IP add-on depends on your VPN plan. For example, if you purchase a new 12-month ExpressVPN plan, your dedicated IP address will also be active for 12 months. You currently cannot choose the duration of your dedicated IP address separately, or change it after you have purchased it.

Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP?

There is no free trial for ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP add-on. However, just like with our VPN service, you can enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee on your dedicated IP. If you would like to request a refund, within 30 days of purchasing your dedicated IP.

Can I cancel my dedicated IP?

Just like with our VPN service, your dedicated IP comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. To cancel your dedicated IP and request a refund, within 30 days of purchase.

To turn off auto-renewal for your dedicated IP, you will need to contact Support. This means you will not be billed for a new cycle once your dedicated IP add-on expires. You will only be billed for a new cycle of your VPN subscription unless you turn off auto-renewal for that too.

Can I get a refund on my dedicated IP?

Our dedicated IP add-on follows the same 30-day refund policy as our VPN service. Read ExpressVPN’s refund policy.

Will my dedicated IP expire?

Because your dedicated IP address is an add-on, it will expire at the same time as your VPN subscription.



However, if all of the ExpressVPN apps on which you unlocked your dedicated IP are offline for more than two months (or one month if you are on the monthly plan), your dedicated IP address will no longer be available to use. You will need to contact our Support Team to set up your dedicated IP address again. You will likely be assigned a different IP address from the one you were using previously.

In extremely rare circumstances, ExpressVPN may lose the right to use an IP address because of data center or IP provider issues. You will be notified on the app if that happens, and our Support Team will help you set up a new dedicated IP.

Can I purchase multiple dedicated IPs?

You can only purchase one dedicated IP address for now.

Can I connect to my dedicated IP on multiple devices at once?

Yes, you can. With one ExpressVPN subscription, you can connect to your dedicated IP on up to eight different devices simultaneously. Dedicated IP is currently available on iOS, Android, and Windows, and will be expanded to more platforms soon.

Troubleshooting

I lost my access code

On a mobile device you have set up or unlocked your dedicated IP on:

Open the ExpressVPN app. Go to Options > Dedicated IP . Tap the Eye icon to reveal your access code.

If you have set up or unlocked your dedicated IP on your desktop:

Open the ExpressVPN app. Click > Dedicated IP . Click the Eye icon to reveal your access code.

If you are unable to retrieve your access code, you will need to . We’ll do our best to help, but we cannot retrieve it—even with your authorization.



My dedicated IP is not working

Dedicated IPs may not work as well as shared IPs for streaming or in countries with high internet censorship. In extremely rare circumstances, you may lose access to your dedicated IP because of data center or IP provider issues. Your dedicated IP may also expire if all your ExpressVPN apps are offline for more than two months (or one month if you are on the monthly plan). You will be notified on the app in these scenarios, and our Support Team can help you set up a new dedicated IP.

If you are having issues with your dedicated IP, please to review your case.

