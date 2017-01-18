Last updated:

Many websites ask for your location by sending you a location request. To maintain your privacy, you can disable location sharing in your browser.

Note: Even if you have disabled location sharing on browsers, some sites can use information such as your IP address to track your location. To prevent your location from being exposed, use a VPN to browse anonymously.

Google Chrome

  1. Click the Chrome Menu in the browser toolbar.
    Click the "Chrome Menu."
  2. Select Settings.
    Click "Settings."
  3. Under Privacy and Security, select Site settings.
    chrome-84.0.4147.89-settings-click-site-settings
  4. Under Permissions, select Location.
    Under “Permissions,” select “Location.”
  5. Toggle Ask before accessing (Recommended) off.
    Toggle “Ask before accessing (Recommended)” on.

  1. Go to Settings. In the search bar, type Chrome.
  2. Tap Chrome.
    Tap “Chrome.”
  3. Tap Location > Never.
    Under “Location,” tap “Never.”

  1. In your Chrome app, tap the menu icon > Settings.
    Tap “Settings.”
  2. Tap Site Settings > Location.
    Tap “Location.”
  3. Toggle Location off.
    Tap “Location” off.

Mozilla Firefox

Note: There is no setting for disabling geolocation sharing in Firefox on iOS.

  1. In the address bar, enter
    About:config
  2. You will see a “Proceed with Caution” warning. Click Accept the Risk and Continue.
    Click “Accept the risk and continue.”
  3. In the search bar, enter
    geo.enabled
  4. Double click the geo.enabled bar so that the value becomes false.
    Double click the “geo enabled” bar so that the value becomes “false.”

Most Android devices

  1. In the Firefox app, tap the menu icon in the lower-right corner.
  2. Tap Settings.
    Tap “Settings.”
  3. Under Privacy and security, tap Site permissions.
    Tap “Site permissions.”
  4. Tap Location > Blocked.
    Tap “Blocked.”

Samsung Android devices

  1. In the Firefox app, tap the menu icon in the top-right corner.
    Tap the menu icon.
  2. Tap Settings > Privacy.
    Tap “Privacy.”
  3. Under Data Choices, uncheck the box for Mozilla Location Services.
    Uncheck the box for “Mozilla Location Service.”

Microsoft Internet Explorer

These instructions are only applicable to Windows devices.

  1. In your browser, select the gear icon.
    Select the gear icon.
  2. Select Internet options.
    Select “Internet options.”
  3. Select the Privacy tab.
  4. Under Location, check the box for Never allow websites to request your physical location.
    Check the box for “Never allow websites to request your physical location.”
  5. Click Clear Sites to remove any sites that were allowed access to your physical location.
    Click “Clear Sites.”

Microsoft Edge

Note: There is no setting for disabling geolocation sharing in Microsoft Edge on iOS.

  1. On your desktop, hit Win + A to open Action Center.
  2. Right click Location, then select Go to Settings.
    Right click “Location,” then select “Go to Settings.”
  3. Toggle Allows apps to access your location off.
    Toggle “Allows apps to access your location” off.
  4. Scroll down to Location history, then click Clear.
    Under “Location History,” click “Clear.”

  1. In your browser, click the menu icon.
    Click the menu icon.
  2. Select Settings.
    Select “Settings.”
  3. In the left sidebar (or click the hamburger menu to expand the sidebar), select Site Permissions. Click Location.
    Select “Location.”
  4. Toggle Ask before accessing (recommended) off.
    Toggle “Ask before accessing” off.

  1. Go to Settings. Tap Apps or Apps & notifications.
    Tap “Apps & notifications.”
  2. Tap the magnifying glass icon, then search for Edge. Tap Edge.
    Tap “Edge.”
  3. Tap Permissions > Location.
    Select “Location.”
  4. Tap Deny.
    Tap “Deny.”

Safari

These instructions are only applicable to Mac and iOS devices.

  1. In your Safari browser, click Safari > Preferences…
    Click “Safari,” then click “Preferences…”
  2. Click the Privacy tab.
  3. Next to Website Tracking, check the box for Prevent cross-site tracking.
    Check the box for “Prevent cross-site tracking.”

  1. Go to Settings. In the search bar, type Safari.
  2. Tap Safari.
    Tap “Safari.”
  3. Scroll down to the bottom. Tap Location.
    Tap “Location.”
  4. Tap Deny.
    Tap “Deny.”

Opera

Note: There is no setting for disabling geolocation sharing in Opera on iOS.

  1. In the address bar, enter
    about:config
  2. Click Advanced > Privacy & security.
    Click “Privacy & security.”
  3. Click Site Settings > Location.
    Click “Location.”
  4. Toggle Ask before accessing (recommended) off.
    Toggle “Ask before accessing” off.

  1. In the Opera browser, tap the Opera icon in the bottom-right corner.
  2. Tap Settings.
  3. Under Privacy, tap Site settings.
    Tap “Site settings.”
  4. Tap Location > Location.
    Tap “Location.”
  5. Tap Denied.
    Tap “Denied.”

