Many websites ask for your location by sending you a location request. To maintain your privacy, you can disable location sharing in your browser.
Note: Even if you have disabled location sharing on browsers, some sites can use information such as your IP address to track your location. To prevent your location from being exposed, use a VPN to browse anonymously.
Jump to…
Google Chrome
Mozilla Firefox
Note: There is no setting for disabling geolocation sharing in Firefox on iOS.
Most Android devices
- In the Firefox app, tap the menu icon in the lower-right corner.
- Tap Settings.
- Under Privacy and security, tap Site permissions.
- Tap Location > Blocked.
Samsung Android devices
Microsoft Internet Explorer
These instructions are only applicable to Windows devices.
- In your browser, select the gear icon.
- Select Internet options.
- Select the Privacy tab.
- Under Location, check the box for Never allow websites to request your physical location.
- Click Clear Sites to remove any sites that were allowed access to your physical location.
Microsoft Edge
Note: There is no setting for disabling geolocation sharing in Microsoft Edge on iOS.
Safari
These instructions are only applicable to Mac and iOS devices.
Opera
Note: There is no setting for disabling geolocation sharing in Opera on iOS.
