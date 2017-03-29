Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

Certain streaming services function more reliably if you block specific IP addresses on your router.

This guide will show you how to block specific IP addresses on DD-WRT routers.

To block specific IP addresses on your DD-WRT router, you will need to use static routing rules to ensure your network traffic does not flow through the IP addresses you specify.

1. Sign in to your router admin panel

To access your router admin panel, open a web browser and enter 192.168.1.1 into the address bar.

Sign in with your username and password (by default, the username is root and the password is admin). If your router’s IP address was changed in the past and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.

2. Change your router’s network settings

In the top navigation bar of your router admin dashboard, click Setup > Advanced Routing.

Under Static Routing, enter the following:

Select set number: Select 1 ( ) .

Select . Route Name: Enter a name that will help you recognize this route.

Enter a name that will help you recognize this route. Metric: Enter 2 .

Enter . Masquerade Route (NAT): Check this box.

Check this box. Destination LAN NET: Enter the IP address you wish to block.

Enter the IP address you wish to block. Subnet Mask: Enter 255.255.255.255 .

Enter . Gateway: Enter your router’s default IP. (You can find it in your device’s settings)

Enter your router’s default IP. (You can find it in your device’s settings) Interface: Select LAN & WLAN.

Click Save > Apply Settings.

You may need to block a few more IP addresses, depending on which streaming service you are using. To learn more about which IP addresses to block, .

Check if the IP addresses are blocked

To check if you have successfully blocked the IP address, open the command line system on your computer:

Mac: Terminal

Windows: Command Prompt

Enter “ping” and the IP address you have blocked, e.g.,

ping 192.123.123.123

If you have successfully blocked the IP address, you will see “Request timeout” or “Destination Host Unreachable” on the next few lines.

