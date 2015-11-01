Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you how to set up MediaStreamer on DD-WRT routers.

To use MediaStreamer smoothly, you must register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website so that ExpressVPN will recognize your IP address and grant your device access to MediaStreamer.

Note: MediaStreamer does not offer the privacy and security benefits of a VPN. You cannot change locations with MediaStreamer.

1. Access the DNS settings on the ExpressVPN website

To go to your ExpressVPN DNS settings, enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Select Sign In.

Under IP address registration, click Register my IP address. If it already reads “registered” next to your IP address, there is no need to select this option again.

Toggle Automatically register my IP address on. This is recommended as it automatically tracks changes to your IP address.

2. Get your MediaStreamer IP addresses

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page for MediaStreamer. On the right, you will find the IP addresses for MediaStreamer.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

3. Set up MediaStreamer on your DD-WRT router

To access the DD-WRT router admin panel, find your router’s IP address. Enter the IP address into your web browser’s address bar.

Once in the admin settings, in the top navigation bar, click Setup.

On the Basic Setup tab, under Network Address Server Settings (DHCP), enter the following:

Static DNS 1: Enter the MediaStreamer address you found earlier.

Enter the MediaStreamer address you found earlier. Static DNS 2: Enter the MediaStreamer address you found earlier.

Click Save > Apply Settings.

