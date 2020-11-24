Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you other possible connection options if your router doesn’t support OpenVPN manual configurations.

ExpressVPN manual configurations are designed for devices that can’t run the ExpressVPN apps and support these protocols: OpenVPN, L2TP/IPsec, and PPTP. OpenVPN offers more security and privacy benefits than L2TP/IPsec or PPTP. It should be selected over L2TP/IPsec and PPTP when possible.

If your router doesn’t support OpenVPN, consider using one of the connection options below.

Set up the VPN with other router options

If your router doesn’t support OpenVPN manual configurations but you prefer to use the VPN on a router, consider these connection methods.

Use the ExpressVPN app for routers

Important: This option requires purchasing an Asus, Linksys, or Netgear router.

You can use the ExpressVPN router app on selected Asus, Linksys, and Netgear routers.

See instructions on setting up:

Use a virtual VPN router

Important: This option requires technical knowledge and may not be suitable for everyone.

You can set up a virtual VPN router on Windows with the OpenVPN protocol.

Set up your current router as a secondary router

Important: This method is only applicable if you also own a router that supports the This method is only applicable if you also own a router that supports the ExpressVPN app or OpenVPN manual configurations

If your router doesn’t support OpenVPN, you can set it up as a secondary router and connect it to another router that supports:

To set this up:

Set up the ExpressVPN app or the OpenVPN manual configurations on a compatible router (primary router). Connect your current router (secondary router) to the primary router.

Set up the VPN on individual devices

If your router doesn’t support OpenVPN, you can set up the ExpressVPN app individually on these supported platforms: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux. With a single subscription, you can connect five devices to ExpressVPN at the same time, regardless of platform (including virtual machines).

See instructions on setting up:

