Help us improve the latest ExpressVPN apps for Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, Linux, and router.

As a member of the ExpressVPN beta program, you can play a vital role in shaping our products by trying out the latest app features and giving feedback.

Learn about being an ExpressVPN beta tester on: Android

iOS

Mac

Windows

Linux

Router

Android

Latest Beta version: 9.1.0

Bug fixes and performance improvements.

Join the beta:

Join the ExpressVPN for Android beta on your device. Tap Become a tester. Go to the Google Play Store, then search for ExpressVPN. Tap Update.

Send feedback:

If you encounter any bugs or want to send feedback, tap the bug icon on the app’s home screen.

Stop using the beta:

Go to the ExpressVPN for Android beta settings page. Tap Leave the program. Reinstall the ExpressVPN app.

iOS

Latest Beta version: 8.4.0

Bug fixes.

Join the beta:

In the App Store, download and install TestFlight. Join the ExpressVPN for iOS beta. Tap ACCEPT. Tap INSTALL.

Send feedback:

In the ExpressVPN app, tap the Options menu (=) > Send Beta Feedback. Tap Report a bug or Suggest an improvement. Follow the on-screen instructions. Enter your email. (We will be glad if you could elaborate your feedback.) Tap the send icon.

Stop using the beta:

Open TestFlight. Tap ExpressVPN. Tap Stop Testing, then tap Stop Testing again. Go to the App Store, then install and update the ExpressVPN app.

Mac

Latest Beta version: 9.0.12

Fixed a rare issue where there were no locations shown on the main screen.

Join the beta:

Download the installer on the main server or mirror server. Install the app. Sign in with your activation code.

Send feedback:

If you encounter any bugs or want to send feedback, tap the bug icon on the app’s home screen.

Stop using the beta:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Click Download to install the ExpressVPN app.

Windows

Latest Beta version: 9.2.0 BETA-1

Bug fixes.

Join the beta:

Download the installer on the main server or mirror server. Install the app. Sign in with your activation code.

Send feedback:

If you encounter any bugs or want to send feedback, click on the bug icon on the app’s home screen.

Stop using the beta:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Click Download to install the ExpressVPN app.

Linux

Latest Beta version: 3.2.0

New Lightway protocol. Read more about the Lightway protocol here.

Fixed a case of “connected but cannot browse” in apps installed with Snap.

Improved compatibility with Fedora 33.

Improved Lightway reliability.

Join the beta:

The beta program is currently by email invitation only. Please click here to submit your email. You will be notified when the next beta release is ready and of subsequent beta updates.

Send feedback:

Report a bug or suggest an improvement by email to

Stop using the beta:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Click Download to install the ExpressVPN app.

Router

Join the beta:

The beta program is currently by email invitation only. Please click here to submit your email. You will be notified when the next beta release is ready and of subsequent beta updates.

Send feedback:

Report a bug or suggest an improvement by email to

Stop using the beta:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Click Download to install the ExpressVPN app.

