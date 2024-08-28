Got questions about ExpressVPN Gift Cards? You can find your answers here.

If you have a question you cannot find the answer to on this page, you can for further questions.

How do I redeem my ExpressVPN Gift Card?

If you are new to ExpressVPN:

Go to expressvpn.com/redeem and enter your redemption code in the redemption code field. Follow the instructions to redeem your subscription.

If you are an existing ExpressVPN subscriber:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Select Redeem Code from the side menu and follow the instructions to redeem your subscription. Your redeemed months will be automatically added to the end of your current subscription.

Note: Depending on where you are located, the layout of your ExpressVPN account dashboard might differ. Below we have included screenshots of the two possible layouts you might see, as well as where Redeem Code is located in both layouts.

Is my ExpressVPN Gift Card transferable?

Gift cards are transferable before redemption, meaning you can buy gift cards and gift them to your friends and family. Once a gift card’s redemption code is redeemed, it cannot be used to claim an ExpressVPN subscription again. A gift card may not be resold, and we cannot provide support for gift cards purchased from unauthorized sellers.

Why is my redemption code “invalid”?

There are several reasons why your redemption code may be invalid:

It has already been redeemed

It hasn’t been activated by your merchant

The alphanumeric code was entered incorrectly

Please check you entered your redemption code correctly. If you continue to face issues redeeming your ExpressVPN Gift Card, reach out to the ExpressVPN Support Team.

When will my ExpressVPN Gift Card expire?

Your ExpressVPN Gift Card has no expiration date, so you can redeem it at any time.

How many times can an ExpressVPN Gift Card be redeemed?

Each ExpressVPN Gift Card can only be redeemed once.

I’m an existing user, will redeeming an ExpressVPN Gift Card extend my subscription?

If you are signed into your ExpressVPN account while redeeming your ExpressVPN Gift Card, the redeemed subscription period will be automatically added to the end of your existing subscription.

Alternatively, if you do not use the same email address, a new subscription will be created upon redeeming your ExpressVPN Gift Card. If you wish to combine your new subscription with an existing one, please get in touch with .

I’m an existing user but accidentally redeemed my ExpressVPN Gift Card without signing in to my ExpressVPN account. What should I do?

If you did not sign in to your ExpressVPN account while redeeming your ExpressVPN Gift Card, your redeemed subscription will be added as a separate subscription on your account instead of extending your existing plan. If you want to extend your existing subscription instead, .

I didn’t receive a confirmation email after redeeming my ExpressVPN Gift Card

Wait up to a few minutes, and be sure to check your spam and junk email folders. If you still have not received the confirmation email, please .

Will I be charged for a subscription plan when redeeming my ExpressVPN Gift Card?

No, you will not be charged for your redeemed subscription term.

Can I redeem multiple ExpressVPN Gift Cards?

Yes, you can. You will need to redeem each ExpressVPN Gift Card separately and go through the redemption process for each gift card one at a time.

Will my redeemed subscription automatically renew?

Yes. if you enter a payment method while redeeming (or have a payment method on file for an existing account), and have your automatic renewal turned on, your subscription will be renewed automatically at the prevailing renewal price for a new plan at the end of your subscription.

Will my redeemed subscription be covered under ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee?

No. Once you have redeemed your ExpressVPN Gift Card, you will not be able to cancel your redeemed subscription, redeem it again, or obtain a refund under our 30-day money-back guarantee.

