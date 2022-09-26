Last updated:

A VPN helps you securely access* a range of online services and apps, free from surveillance, content-based throttling, and blocking by offices and schools.

The services you can access include:

  • Entertainment streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer
  • Sports streaming services like ESPN, fuboTV, and DAZN
  • Social media platforms such as Instagram, Tinder, and Snapchat
  • Games and gaming services like Pokémon Go and online poker
  • Music streaming apps such as Spotify and Pandora

You can find a full list of services and apps ExpressVPN support here.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service for more details.

