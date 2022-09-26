A VPN helps you securely access* a range of online services and apps, free from surveillance, content-based throttling, and blocking by offices and schools.
The services you can access include:
- Entertainment streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer
- Sports streaming services like ESPN, fuboTV, and DAZN
- Social media platforms such as Instagram, Tinder, and Snapchat
- Games and gaming services like Pokémon Go and online poker
- Music streaming apps such as Spotify and Pandora
You can find a full list of services and apps ExpressVPN support here.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service for more details.