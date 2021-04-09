where to stream 2021 oscar movies

The 93rd Academy Awards are airing on April 25, 2021—that means you’ve only got three weekends left to watch all the Oscar nominees!

Amid Covid-19 and the mass closure of movie theatres worldwide, 2020 was a particularly strong year for streaming movies, and that’s reflected in 2021’s Oscar nominees. Will this be the year that Netflix finally breaks through with a Best Picture winner? Its movie Mank led all films with 10 Oscar nominations, while Hulu’s Nomadland is the current favorite.

On the heels of last year’s big wins for Korean film Parasite, 2021’s Oscar-nominated movies represent an even bigger boon for diversity: For the first time ever, two women are nominated for Best Director (including Chloé Zhao, the first woman of color to be so honored).

There’s also a strong chance that all four acting winners could be persons of color: The late Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis have been sweeping the awards circuit so far for their performances in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn are slight favorites for their roles in Judas and the Black Messiah and Minari, respectively.

Whether your tastes run to animated films, documentaries, or prestige Best Picture fare, there are plenty of Oscar-nominated movies to stream right now.

Crip Camp

Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature

Executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Crip Camp traces 1970s footage from a summer camp for teens with disabilities to the movement for equal rights in the ’80s, ’90s, and beyond.

Da 5 Bloods

Key nomination: Best Original Screenplay

To the surprise of many, this Spike Lee joint didn’t receive any acting, directing, or writing nods, but it’s earned plenty of plaudits elsewhere for its stellar cast, including Chadwick Boseman in one of his final performances before his death last August. It’s all the more haunting as he plays the deceased squad leader who lives on in the memories of four African-American vets returning to Vietnam decades later.

Hillbilly Elegy

Key nominations: Best Supporting Actress, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Glenn Close pulled off the impressive feat of earning nominations for both the Oscars and the Razzies, which honors the year’s worst in cinema, for her (unrecognizable) turn as a tough Appalachian matriarch in this much-maligned movie. Based off a somewhat controversial memoir, it’s been criticized as “poverty porn.”

Mank

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Score

Film buffs surely know all about Orson Welles and his masterpiece Citizen Kane, but Mank gives the backstory of the colorful gadfly and soused writer who developed the original screenplay with Welles. (If you really want to nerd out, read this fascinating New Yorker deep dive that examines the movie’s historical accuracy.) Nominated for 10 Oscars in total, Mank has a stellar cast headlined by former Oscar winner Gary Oldman. Director David Fincher took his noir bonafides a step further by shooting the movie about Hollywood’s supposed golden age in black and white.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Key nominations: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design

Based on the 1982 play by legendary African-American playwright August Wilson, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom confronts issues of race, art, exploitation, and American identity and culture in 1920s Chicago. Viola Davis stars in the title role, and both she and her late co-star Chadwick Boseman are the favorites in their respective acting categories. The film’s music and costumes are also particularly noteworthy.

My Octopus Teacher

Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature

Featuring stunning underwater photography, this doc chronicles a filmmaker’s unusual year-long friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest. It’s a surprisingly moving meditation on life and nature.

Over the Moon

Key nomination: Best Animated Feature

This delightful family musical follows a clever girl named Fei Fei who, inspired by the legend of a moon goddess, builds a rocket to the moon. It’s a heartwarming celebration of Chinese culture and family featuring the voices of talented actors including Sandra Oh, Ken Jeong, Phillippa Soo, and others.

Pieces of a Woman

Key nomination: Best Actress

Vanessa Kirby (late of The Crown) has drawn raves for her gripping performance as a woman dealing with trauma, loss, grief, and complex relationships in this emotionally devastating film based on a play of the same name. Note that the subject matter of traumatic birth and child loss may be triggering for some.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Key nomination: Best Animated Feature

The latest installment in this beloved and singular British stop-motion series is actually almost dialogue-free, making it perfect for young and old alike. Don’t be fooled, though: There’s plenty of slapstick comedy and a clever, charming plot about an alien invasion in the English countryside.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Song

Featuring yet another star-studded ensemble cast (which just took top honors at the Screen Actors Guild Awards), this is a timely look at justice, protest, and freedom of speech in the United States. Although it chronicles a notorious trial from over 50 years ago, the issues it confronts—particularly in our current era of polarization—feel particularly relevant.

The White Tiger

Key nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay

This adaptation of a Booker Prize-winning Indian novel is narrated by Balram, a striver from an impoverished village who recounts the highs and lows of his career, and considers the immense wealth and opportunity gap in modern India. Despite its heavy subject matter, the movie is by turns funny and taut, and moves along quite rapidly. The young actor Adarsh Gourav is magnetic in the lead role, and global audiences will recognize Priyanka Chopra, who was also a producer on the film.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Key nominations: Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay

Who ever would have imagined when the original Borat film came out in 2006 that it would a) inspire a sequel and b) earn two major Oscar nominations? Surely the absurdity of 2020 had something to do with it, as Sacha Baron Cohen returns and manages to pull off close encounters with all sorts of key players in the presidential election and the U.S. response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Actress Maria Bakalova is particularly fantastic as Borat’s supposed teenage daughter.

One Night in Miami

Key nominations: Best Supporting Actor, Best Song

It’s cool to imagine what might have transpired if four African-American icons—Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, and Malcolm X—had gathered in a Miami hotel room to discuss civil rights and social upheaval in 1964, as this film envisions. Leslie Odom, as the crooner Cooke, headlines a slew of strong performances.

Sound of Metal

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay

This film depicts a rock drummer and recovering addict who starts to lose his hearing, then finds himself reckoning with his identity as he gets caught between two worlds. In addition to a brilliant performance from British actor Riz Ahmed (along with one of those feel-good Supporting Actor nominations for journeyman Paul Raci), the film was—unsurprisingly—also nominated for its Sound Editing.

Time

Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature

Time follows the decades-long love story of a couple—and family—suffering the consequences of tough justice, brutal sentences, and the struggle to survive life inside Louisiana’s notorious Angola Prison.

Another Round

Key nominations: Best Director, Best International Feature Film

Who hasn’t fantasized about going through life ever so slightly…drunk? This Danish film sets international superstar Mads Mikkelsen (he’s played everyone from a Bond villain to Hannibal Lecter) in a slightly more cuddly and relatable role as a bored teacher, husband, and parent. He and a few friends decide to spice things up with dedicated day drinking, leading to a thought-provoking journey that still manages to pack in plenty of fun.

The Mole Agent

Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature

This documentary-drama hybrid from Chile combines a strange brew of spy intrigue, elder abuse, and even humor as it follows an 83-year-old man gone undercover in a nursing home. Given that he wore glasses with a hidden camera, some critics have questioned the movie’s regard for the elderly residents’ privacy.

Nomadland

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay

This quiet, spectacularly shot mediation on the American landscape and shifting identity is the current favorite to win Best Picture. Two-time Best Actress winner Frances McDormand delivers yet another powerhouse performance as a suddenly rootless widow, and Chloé Zhao (who already garnered the Golden Globe) is the first woman of color to earn a Best Director nod.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Key nomination: Best Actress

In what is essentially her acting debut, Grammy-nominated singer Andra Day scored a Best Actress nod for her portrayal of legendary songstress Billie Holiday, who was targeted for drug use by the U.S. government in a veiled attempt to quell racial outrage.

Onward

Key nomination: Best Animated Feature

This Disney-Pixar film has all the key ingredients you’d expect: Rich, vibrant colors; fun voice acting from comedic talents like Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus; and just the right touch of magic. It’s also a road-buddy comedy that tugs at the heartstrings as two elf brothers get the chance to spend a magical day with their late father. Rated PG-13, Onward is better for slightly older kids.

Soul

Key nominations: Best Animated Feature, Best Sound, Best Score

The favorite to take the prize for Best Animated Film, Soul is an offbeat and unusual kids’ film that ponders the big questions—What happens after death? What does it mean to be alive?—in moving and relatable ways. Both contemplative and celebratory (your mileage may vary, depending on age), it also features a killer jazz score and the voice talents of Jamie Foxx.

Wolfwalkers

Key nomination: Best Animated Feature

This enchanting adventure tale set in 17th-century Ireland feels (and looks) like a storybook come to life. The main plot follows a young girl who befriends magical humans that can take the form of wolves. They’re different from werewolves, but the simple-minded villagers are frightened all the same…

Want to watch other Oscar Best Picture Nominees?

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

and

The Father

Are all in theatres and available for VOD streaming.

