Thanks to your suggestions and continued support for our service, we’ve added 4 brand new locations this month.

The new locations are: Greece, Hungary, Costa Rica and Thailand and are available for the OpenVPN protocol.

We’re proud to announce that adding these latest server locations now brings our total footprint to 94 countries.

Happy surfing from the team at ExpressVPN!

