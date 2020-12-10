We’re currently living in an unprecedented time of uncertainty, and one of many areas of our lives that’s been impacted is the world of sports. Schedules have been thrown out of whack, with delays, postponements, and altered formats.

These changes are forcing sports fans to watch games during non-traditional months; the timings can get confusing.

That’s why we think it’s the perfect time to launch the ExpressVPN Streaming Sports Newsletter. With this email newsletter, our goal is to make sure you have all the information you need to enjoy the sports you’re passionate about, no matter when they’re on.

Signing up is easy: Just visit our Streaming Sports page and enter your email into the newsletter subscription box on the left side—below the “Streaming Services” sidebar.

Not only can we keep you up to date on just-announced broadcast dates and times, but we’re also going to provide you with the best ways to watch these sporting events with the help of your VPN.

For the most anticipated events, the newsletter will include commentary and details on who’s who, plus curated links to high-quality sports articles that can help you better understand and appreciate what you’re tuning in to.

Whether you prefer futbol or football, boxing or UFC, or can’t wait for another NBA season, ExpressVPN will have you covered. We’ll be scanning the entire landscape for exciting sporting events you might not know about, too. If the darts match of the century is coming up on a quiet Thursday night, you’ll know about it.

Every Tuesday and Friday, you can expect the ExpressVPN Streaming Sports Newsletter in your Inbox, getting you ready for the week ahead, and then primed to enjoy the sportstravangza that is the weekend.

