Stream live online on ITV

Price: Free

Channels: ITV4

ITV in the UK acquired broadcasting rights for most major darts events (including the 2020 Ladbrokes Players Championship and Unicorn World Youth Championship Finals). The best part? You can watch the broadcast for free!

Sign up at ITV. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., "WC1X 0AA"). Start watching for free!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the ITV Hub app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about streaming ITV with ExpressVPN.

Watch live online on PDCTV

Price: 10 GBP/month or 60 GBP/year

The official PDC website offers the PDCTV-HD streaming service. All major televised PDC events are broadcast live online (outside of the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands) through PDCTV-HD.

To watch the streams with the best speeds:

Head to PDCTV and subscribe. Tune in to the action!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the PDC app on your Android or iOS device.

Catch highlights and players interviews on the official PDC YouTube channel

Catch up with the latest Darts scenes from events on the official PDC Youtube channel:

Head to the official PDC Youtube channel. Have fun!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

When and where are the 2020 Ladbrokes Players Championship and Unicorn World Youth Championship Finals?

This year’s edition of the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals is scheduled for November 27 – 29, 2020 in the Ricoh Arena, Coventry, England.

The 2020 Unicorn World Youth Championship Finals will be played between semi-final and final Ladbrokes Players Championship matches.

Date and time (Eastern Time) Event November 27, 2020 at 8 a.m. 16 x Round One (two stages) November 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. 16 x Round One (two stages) November 28, 2020 at 8 a.m. 16 x Round Two (two stages) November 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. 8 x Round Three (two stages) November 29, 2020 at 8 a.m. Quarter-Finals (one stage) November 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. Semi-Finals, Final (one stage), and PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship Final

2020 Darts event calendar

Here’s the 2020 calendar for major Darts events. Check the official PDC calendar for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change.

Date Event Location November 27—29, 2020 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals Butlin’s Minehead Resort, Minehead November 29, 2020 Unicorn World Youth Championship Final Butlin’s Minehead Resort, Minehead December 18, 2020 – January 4, 2021 PDC World Darts Championship TBC

Darts tournaments and rankings

The PDC developed and holds several championship competitions, including the annual PDC World Darts Championship, the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, UK Open, Premier League, and Grand Slam. It also runs its own world rankings based on players’ performances. The main PDC Order of Merit is based on prize money won over a two-year period by players in ranking tournaments. The top 10 players in this year’s Order of Merit are:

Michael van Gerwen Peter Wright Gerwyn Price Michael Smith Rob Cross Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney James Wade Gary Anderson Dave Chisnall