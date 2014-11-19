This post was originally published on November 19, 2014.

Attention, Android Users!

If you recently updated your Android device to Android 5.0 Lollipop, try the following steps if you’re having trouble connecting with ExpressVPN.

Uninstall ExpressVPN from the device Power off device Turn on device Download and Install ExpressVPN from Google Play* Log in with your ExpressVPN account credentials Connect to a VPN and when prompted with the Connection request dialog, click OK

*Can’t Access Google Play?

If you are in a country where the Google Play store is blocked, log in to your ExpressVPN account on our website, then go to the Setup section. From there, you can manually download the APK file to install Google Play on your device.

If you have any questions, please get in touch with us via Live Chat on our site. Thanks! Happy VPNing!

