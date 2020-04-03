ExpressVPN adds help guides to its iOS and Android apps

At ExpressVPN, we take pride in our customer support, offered by real people working around the clock.

Recently, we’ve made it even easier for customers to find answers to common questions about using ExpressVPN by adding support articles within the apps for iOS and Android.

These accessible guides ensure that you can quickly resolve issues and maintain a secure internet connection with a VPN.

Instant tutorials with step-by-step instructions

The help articles cover topics like connection problems, sign-in issues, and changing VPN protocols. Users can also check the status of each server location around the world to verify service availability.

To access the guides in ExpressVPN’s iOS and Android apps, tap the hamburger menu (≡), then select Help & Support.

For more complex questions, you can find extensive troubleshooting guides on our website, or contact the ExpressVPN Support Team from within the mobile apps. Our team members will respond to you soon.

The addition of help articles to our mobile apps is only the latest innovation in the ExpressVPN support experience. We were also the first major VPN provider to offer 24-hour live chat.

ExpressVPN is always looking for ways to improve the experience of using a VPN. Standout customer support has been a big part of this effort. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Penny is an editor of the blog.