NOTE: This post was originally published on December 18, 2017

Over the last few weeks, people have voted at BestVPN.com for their favorite VPN service—across a host of different categories.

Well, we’re very proud to announce that (drumroll)…

ExpressVPN won the best overall VPN and fastest VPN awards!

ExpressVPN is the BestVPN.com Awards Overall Winner

There are a lot of VPN services out there, so ExpressVPN is delighted that you voted us as the best VPN provider.

As BestVPN.com put it:

“…the best providers offer outstanding privacy, great customer support, a seamless registration process, easy to use tech and the ability to unlock websites from around the world.”

ExpressVPN won credit for pioneering features which have become industry standards, like a 30-day no-quibble money-back guarantee and 24/7 live chat support.

Voters scored ExpressVPN highly across all categories, with the Support Team and privacy standards, in particular, receiving high praise. Said BestVPN.com:

“ExpressVPN scored consistently well in all the metrics we used to assess the overall performance of each VPN.”

A big thank you to all who voted!

ExpressVPN voted the fastest VPN in the BestVPN.com Awards

In a previous, independent review, BestVPN.com tested 15 VPN services in a series of controlled speed tests. The test confirmed ExpressVPN as the fastest VPN.

Scientific research is one thing, but it’s perhaps more important to hear directly from discerning users that their real-world experience reflects the data. That’s why we‘re incredibly pleased that VPN users agree with BestVPN.com’s test and rate ExpressVPN as the fasted VPN.

In BestVPN.com’s own words:

“…ExpressVPN is the clear overall winner.”

What are the BestVPN.com Awards?

The BestVPN.com Awards aim to recognize the many outstanding VPN services on the market and increase the transparency and standards across the whole industry.

Robust criteria, measured in an objective and scientific a way as possible, were applied to several key factors that make an excellent VPN service. Respected members of the security industry joined the testing process to ensure objectivity and transparency.

A big thank you to all who voted for ExpressVPN!

Not to get all weepy like an Oscar winner, but it’s quite lovely to know that you guys and gals like what we do.

So a super heartfelt thanks for rating ExpressVPN as the best and fastest VPN service.

Sniff. I think I have something in my eye.

